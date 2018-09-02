Lone Peak’s boys golf team finished second at the prestigious Antigua National High School Golf Invitational tournament in Chandler, Ariz. on Saturday.

As a team Lone Peak shot a 7-over to finish second behind champion Brophy Prep, Ariz., which shot a 4-under during the two-day event at the Whirlwind Golf Course.

"The team's preparations on Wednesday and Thursday were key to their second-place finish. Going from the bent grass golf courses in Utah to the thick Bermuda grass at Whirlwind GC in Arizona is such a difficult adjustment to make for golfers and these guys were able to adjust quickly under pressure of a big time tournament," said Lone Peak coach Rob Stanger.

Hinsdale Central, Ill. finished third with a 10-over and Perry, Ariz. finished fourth with a 14-over.

Brophy’s Tony Hendricks, a UCLA commit, finished as the tourney’s medalist as he shot a 6-under. Parker Reese recorded the best finish for Lone Peak as he finished in a four-way tie for fourth place with a 4-under.

Lone Peak’s Phil Platt finished in a tie for 12th place at even par, while teammate Zach Jones shot a 2-over to finish in a tie for 22nd place.

Other Lone Peak golfers who participated were Taft Lewis, Caleb Norton and Gunnar Christofferson.

Stanger noted that in the past four years Lone Peak was won two national high school invitationals and finished two other times. Both of those titles came in 2015 when Lone Peak won the Honda National Invitational in West Palm Beach, Fla. and then the Antigua Invitational as well.