LOGAN — One person was killed after apparently running a stop sign and broadsiding another vehicle west of Logan early Sunday, the Utah Highway Patrol reports.

Just before 1 a.m., a Chevrolet Blazer was southbound on state Route 23 when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with state Route 30, striking a westbound Ford F-150, according to a news release from UHP.

The driver of the Blazer was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, suffering fatal injures, troopers said. A passenger in the SUV was also unrestrained but had injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The driver of the pickup truck was also transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The accident remains under investigation, troopers said, noting that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Further details about the victims have not been released.