The first week of FBS college football in the Beehive State was largely positive.

The Utah Utes started slow but came away with a 41-10 win over Weber State on Thursday evening at Rice-Eccles Stadium to kick things off. On Friday, the Utah State Aggies stayed with the 11th-ranked Michigan State Spartans on the road before losing 38-31 thanks to a late MSU touchdown. Then on Saturday night, the BYU Cougars overcame a halftime deficit, built a big lead and then hung on to knock off the Arizona Wildcats 28-23 (the game ended in the early minutes of Sunday morning) in Tucson, Arizona.

3 stars

Zack Moss: The Utah running back finished Thursday with 150 rushing yards on 16 carries with an 86-yard touchdown. He was key in helping the Utes stay afloat early as the passing game took some time to get going. Moss also had three receptions for 24 yards with a touchdown.

Jordan Love: The Utah State quarterback went 29-of-44 for 319 yards Friday night as the Aggies fought for the upsetvictory the whole game.

Squally Canada: The BYU running back only had 98 yards on 24 carries Saturday night, but he found the end zone three times as the Cougars came up with the big win.

Numbers to know

59 — Weber State finished with just this many total yards Thursday as Utah’s defense was absolutely dominant. John Penisini led the way in total tackles with six, and Donovan Thompson and Nick Heninger had a sack apiece, while Pita Tonga and Leki Fotu each registered a half sack. Bradlee Anae, Marquise Blair and Julian Blackmon each had two pass breakups and Javelin Guidry recorded one. Chase Hansen and Mika Tafua were also particularly impactful.

319 — Love’s total passing yards tally was a career high for the sophomore, and he hit 10 different receivers in the process.

129.3, 14: Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate entered the 2018 season as a Heisman frontrunner and showed flashes Saturday why that’s the case, but the Cougar defense held the dual-threat QB to just 14 rushing yards after he averaged 129.3 per game in 2017. Tate also had just 197 yards passing while completing 17 of his 34 attempts. BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum had 209 yards through the air and connected on 18 of his 28 attempts.

Play of the weekend

There were a good number of highlight plays in the three games, but Britain Covey doing Britain Covey things takes the cake.

Playing in his first game since 2015 after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Covey picked up right where he left off, with numerous dazzling plays. This one, in particular, is the best of the bunch.