Dixie State’s women’s soccer won the second match of its three-match, season-opening road trip with a 2-0 shutout at Cal State San Marcos on Saturday afternoon at the CSUSM Cage.

The Trailblazers (2-0-0) netted a goal in each half, beginning in the 18th minute when sophomore Ambree Bennett tucked home her first collegiate goal on a ball played in by senior Nichole Mertz and sophomore Tori Page.

DSU maintained its one-goal advantage until late in the 65th minute; that was when freshman Lauren Buxton found fellow freshman Whitley Johns, who beat Cougar netminder Bailey Cockrill on a breakaway one-on-one chance to extend the DSU lead to 2-0. For Johns, it was her second goal in as many matches to open the year.

As was the case in DSU’s season-opening 2-0 win at CSU San Bernardino on Thursday, the Blazer defense stifled San Marcos, limiting the Cougars to just five shot attempts (none on goal), all of which came in the second half. DSU was credited with six attempts, four on frame.

“It was a very strong performance again by our team,” said DSU head coach Gerry Lucey. “Defensively, we looked solid and gave up very few opportunities. I was impressed by our mental strength to push through the more difficult moments in the game.

“This was a solid test against a very good and young San Marcos team. We are moving in the right direction and have a few levels yet to reach. We have another tough game [at CSULA] on Monday, which will be a different type of test with a strong possession-based team with pace and creative quality. We look forward to the challenge."

Dixie State will wrap up its three-game Southern California trip Monday at Cal State Los Angeles. Kickoff is slated for noon PT.