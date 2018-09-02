The Westminster women's volleyball team lost a pair of games Saturday afternoon and night as it finished out the Westminster Invitational and finished fourth in the weekend tournament. The Griffins fell in four sets against Truman State, which ended up finishing in first with no losses, in their early match before falling in four sets to Western MSU-MANKATO in the tournament finale.

Westminster suffered its first loss of the day at 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-20, where the Bulldogs of Truman State Savvy Hughes dished out 50 assists in the match to help secure the victory. The Griffins gave up 61 kills to the Bulldogs while recording 46 on their side of the net. The visitors also had a 74-51 advantage in digs.

Audrey Green once again led the Griffins with a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs in the loss. Lydia Miller added 10 kills in the match, and she was the only other player with double-digit kills.

In the final match, the Griffins found a way to finish strong in set one as they captured the set victory, 27-25, but slowly couldn’t win another as they fell in the final three sets, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20. MSU-MANKATO finished with 61 kills and hit .341 to earn the win. Westminster only had 48 kills and finished at .230 hitting.

Green led the Griffins with 15 kills in the match, but she didn’t end the night with the most kills as the Mavericks had three players with double-digit kills led by Morgan Olsen who ended the match with 19 kills.

Westminster will now turn its attention to conference play as it opens the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule with a trip to South Dakota on Friday, Sep. 7, when it matches up with Black Hills State University.