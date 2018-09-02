DSU Athletics
DSU volleyball lost, 3-1, on Saturday.

Dixie State dropped the final game of the DSU-hosted Desert Garden Inn by Wyndham Classic on Saturday night in a hard-fought 3-1 battle against Arkansas-Fort Smith in the Burns Arena. Despite the loss, the Trailblazers closed the non-conference portion of their 2018 schedule with a 5-2 record, including two victories over AVCA top-25 teams.

DSU drew first blood against the Lions (6-3) with a 25-19 set one victory, thanks in part to a 10-4 run to close a tightly-contested opening stanza. UAFS led wire-to-wire in set two to square the match at 1-1, 25-19, then managed to slip past the Blazers in the third frame (25-22) to take a 2-1 match lead. The Lions went on to close the match in four with a 25-21 victory.

Sophomore Megan Treanor just missed a triple-double as she finished with a team-high 11 kills, 12 assists and nine digs, while junior To’a Faleao-Baich collected 10 kills and seven digs. Sophomore Jordyn Nelson chipped in 24 assists and five digs, and senior libero Sid Brandon tallied a game-high 16 digs.

Five matches were played on the final day of the Classic, which started with a No. 18 Tarleton State 3-0 sweep of RMAC member Adams State, which was followed by a 3-1 Western New Mexico victory over RMAC member Colorado-Colorado Springs. TSU also outlasted UAFS in the third match of the day, 3-2, and Adams State claimed a five-set triumph over WNMU.

The Trailblazers will make their RMAC debut next weekend as the Trailblazers head to South Dakota for a pair of matches at South Dakota Mines on Friday, Sept. 8, and at Black Hills State on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.

