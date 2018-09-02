Eight members of the BYU women’s soccer team found the back of the net in a 10-0 win over Idaho State on Saturday night at South Field.

"We did a really good job. We came out and wanted to set the tone right away," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "We put some balls in the back of the net, which is how we wanted to break the ice tonight. It was a great team effort."

The Cougars (2-2-1) scored the first goal of the night in the sixth minute when senior Madie Siddoway Gates collected the ball off a goal kick and placed her shot in the bottom right corner of the net past the Bengals' keeper Laule’a Philips. It was the first goal the BYU offense has scored in the first half this season.

In the 16th minute, junior Elise Flake received a through ball and finished her one-on-one with the keeper for her first goal of the season.

The Cougars scored their third goal in the 23rd minute when Gates found sophomore Mikayla Colohan at the top of the goal box. She turned on the Idaho State defender and pounded the ball into the back of the net.

Freshman Bella Folino scored off a cross by Ella Ballstaedt when she fired a shot from the 6-yard line to the top left corner in the 37th minute to increase BYU’s advantage to 4-0 before halftime.

After one half of play, the Bengals (0-4-0) were outshot, 6-13, with Cassidy Smith tallying three saves in goal.

In the 54th minute, the Cougars scored their fifth goal when Lizzy Braby danced with the ball and found Folino open for the header, scoring her second goal of the match. BYU followed with Flake’s second goal after she beat the Idaho State keeper on another one-on-one in the 56th minute for a 6-0 advantage.

Colohan connected with Cameron Tucker in the 66th minute, sneaking the ball through the arms of a diving keeper for a 7-0 lead.

Freshman Josie Bush scored her first goal of the season in the 82nd minute off a deflected shot, driving the ball into the top left corner.

In the 84th minute, Natalie Clark received the ball from Ashton Brockbank, placing the ball between the posts for a 9-0 lead. Bush added an assist in the 87th minute as Kendell Petersen found the back of the net off a deflection for the final goal of the game, increasing the BYU lead to 10-0.

The Cougars head up north to the University of Utah for the Deseret First Duel on Friday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. MDT. The game will be available to watch on the PAC-12 Network, and audio broadcasts can be heard on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143) and ESPN 960 AM.