The Pleasant Grove Vikings started off fast Friday night in their 19-7 victory over the Jordan Beetdiggers.

With seven plays on the ground and one in the air, Pleasant Grove's senior quarterback Jake Jensen connected with senior wide receiver Dallin Espiritu on a 6-yard pass into Jordan's end zone for the Vikings' first score of the game. Vikings kicker Carson Ecalono made the PAT, putting Pleasant Grove up 7-0 with 7:30 remaining in the first quarter against the non-conference Beetdiggers.

After the ensuing kickoff, Jordan ran three plays against the Viking defense and punted the ball back to the Vikings. With two failed passing attempts, Jensen handed off to senior running back Maika Tauteoli, who broke through Jordan's defensive line, cut left and ripped off a 77-yard touchdown run. The PAT was no good, but at the 4:10 mark of the first quarter, Pleasant Grove was on top 13-0 in their third game of the 2018 season.

During the second quarter, Jordan controlled possession for the majority of the time as it ran 15 plays, steadily moving downfield. On a third and goal, Jordan's senior quarterback, Christian Bruderer, took the snap, stepped back and zipped a pass to his receiver at the 2-yard line. He caught the ball, turned upfield to score and was slammed hard to his right, landing out of bounds at the 1/2-yard line. That defensive move by Viking junior defensive back Matt Smith stopped a hard-fought scoring effort from Jordan.. "I just wanted to make a play and contribute to our game," Smith said.

On the following play, Jordan fumbled on the 7-yard line and the Vikings recovered, stopping the Diggers from scoring after being fourth and goal on their last four plays.

With less than a minute to play in the half, Jensen connected with one of his favorite targets, senior receiver Dane Christiansen, for a 16-yard touchdown in the air. The two-point conversion failed, but at the half, Pleasant Grove held a strong 19-point edge over Jordan.

The second half was smash-mouth football as both teams moved up and down the field. Jordan scored during the third quarter on a Bruderer pass to senior wide receiver Ethan Bolingbroke for a 5-yard strike, and senior kicker Logan Homer added the PAT, putting the score 19-7.

In the fourth quarter, Jordan punted twice and had a turnover on downs with less than 1:30 left in the game. The Vikings held onto the ball as time ran out.

Jordan now has a 0-2 mark this season and faces Taylorsville on the road on Sept. 7 and Springville on Sept. 14 before starting region play.

Pleasant Grove stands at 2-1 this season and will play Riverton Sept. 7 before starting region play against Bingham on Sept. 14.