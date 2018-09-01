After a 4-9 2017 campaign and a long offseason, fans finally got their first chance to see the new-look BYU Cougars on Saturday night during the first half of their game against the Arizona Wildcats.

Here are some of the reactions Twitter users had to the action on the field.

TOUCHDOWN!

Following a season in which the Cougars had one of the worst offenses in all of college football, they struck first on Saturday thanks to a Squally Canada rushing touchdown, and fans were certainly pleased.

GUYS I AM EXCITED BY BYU FOOTBALL THIS IS FUN LETS GOOOOOO — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) September 2, 2018

MY SOUL HAS AWAKENED FROM A YEAR LONG SLUMBER — hobo (@hobocita) September 2, 2018

RISE AND SHOUT — Ryan (@ryfish65) September 2, 2018

This BYU team is looking strangely competent on both sides of the ball. 🤷‍♂️ — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) September 2, 2018

NOT SO FAST...

The excitement over scoring first pretty quickly gave way to frustration as BYU surrendered 10 straight points and entered halftime trailing by a field goal.

Fans were particularly flustered when the Wildcats scored a touchdown with less than a minute before intermission and then the Cougars opted to run out the clock instead of move downfield.

BYU handed Arizona 30 penalty yards on that drive. Tate doesn't need that kind of help to pick a defense apart. — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) September 2, 2018

Why no Hail Mary? — Mark Durrant (@DurrantMark) September 2, 2018

Why not call a timeout and call Tanner’s favorite play? #hailmary — Jackson Emery (@jacksonemery04) September 2, 2018

TANNER MANGUM

A number of fans were frustrated by quarterback Tanner Mangum's play.

I love Tanner Mangum, but he's just been so wildly inaccurate. Missed the deep ball for an easy TD. Underthrown receivers at least 5 times. Needs to be much better. — Kevin Gordon (@cougarfan) September 2, 2018

Tanner Mangum is garbage lol. — jamie (@jamthayne) September 2, 2018