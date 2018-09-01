After a 4-9 2017 campaign and a long offseason, fans finally got their first chance to see the new-look BYU Cougars on Saturday night during the first half of their game against the Arizona Wildcats.
Here are some of the reactions Twitter users had to the action on the field.
TOUCHDOWN!
Following a season in which the Cougars had one of the worst offenses in all of college football, they struck first on Saturday thanks to a Squally Canada rushing touchdown, and fans were certainly pleased.
NOT SO FAST...
The excitement over scoring first pretty quickly gave way to frustration as BYU surrendered 10 straight points and entered halftime trailing by a field goal.
Fans were particularly flustered when the Wildcats scored a touchdown with less than a minute before intermission and then the Cougars opted to run out the clock instead of move downfield.
TANNER MANGUM
A number of fans were frustrated by quarterback Tanner Mangum's play.