TUCSON, Ariz. — At 7:23 a.m. Saturday morning before the Cougars kicked off the season against Arizona in the desert, Tanner Mangum may not have known it, but he was injured, according to a betting Twitter post.

"QB Tanner Mangum (Achilles) and QB Beau Hoge (undisclosed) are probable today versus Arizona, @freeplaypicks. That post spread like wildfire for the entire morning on social media.

By mid-day, Mangum's mother, a savvy media expert with TV experience posted on her own Twitter account.

G A M E D A Y || 9 . 1 . 2 0 1 8 Go Cougars! Go #12 💙🏈 #byucougars #byusn #byufootball @ Tucson, Arizona https://t.co/7SgBSS68Tk — Karen Mangum (@karenmangum) September 1, 2018

Mangum indeed warmed up, looked good, started for the first time since the 2017 game against Fresno State and led the Cougars to a first-quarter touchdown and 7-0 lead.

Asked by BYUtv before kickoff what advice former Cougar and NFL QB Max Hall would give Mangum in his comeback attempt, Hall said he'd tell him to go out and have fun, make his reads, don't make mistakes and, "let the other guys do their work."