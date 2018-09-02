TUCSON, Arizona — Since he was hired last December, everybody in Provo has been wondering what to expect from BYU’s new-look offense under first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

Well, in Grimes’s debut as the play-caller, the Cougars wielded a balanced attack, controlled the clock and took big strides — a year after the BYU offense plummeted to historic lows.

Running back Squally Canada ran for 98 yards and scored three touchdowns while quarterback Tanner Mangum completed 18 of 28 passes for 209 yards and a TD as BYU held on to upset Arizona, 28-23, Saturday night.

It took the Cougars 12 quarters to score 28 points last season.

Meanwhile, the BYU defense corralled Heisman Trophy candidate Khalil Tate, who rushed eight times for 14 yards and completed 17 of 34 passes for 197 yards in coach Kevin Sumlin's inaugural game as Arizona's head coach.

BYU finished with 392 yards of total offense compared to 326 for the Wildcats.

Trailing 10-7 at halftime, BYU recaptured the lead on its first series of the second half.

The key play occurred on third-and-12 from the Arizona 46, when Dylan Collie made an acrobatic catch after Mangum’s pass was knocked into the air, and he came down with the ball at the Arizona 24-yard line — a 22-yard completion from Mangum.

Field Cam: A ridiculous pitch and catch from Tanner Mangum to Dylan Collie. Then Mangum finds Matt Bushman for 24-yard TD.



BYU leads 14-10 in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/04KPhTc0uM — Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) September 2, 2018

One play later, Mangum hit tight end Matt Bushman on a 24-yard touchdown pass, and the Cougars led 14-10. The drive took 10 plays, covered 75 yards and chewed 6:35 off the clock.

But BYU wasn’t done.

After the Cougars forced an Arizona punt, Mangum led another scoring drive with a good balance of passing and running. Freshman tight end Dallin Holker caught a 14-yard pass to the Wildcat 1-yard line, then Canada scored his second touchdown of the night on a one-yard run.

That put BYU ahead 21-10 with 4:29 left in the third quarter.

While the Cougar defense continued to contain Tate, a 37-yard punt return by BYU’s Michael Shelton set up another score — Canada’s third rushing touchdown of the night with 1:07 remaining in the third period — making it 28-10.

Early in the fourth quarter, Tate scored on a two-yard run to cut the deficit to 28-17.

Arizona received the opening kickoff and moved to the BYU 24-yard line on short runs and throws. But the Wildcats’ Lucas Havrisik’s 43-yard field goal attempt missed thanks to Shelton, who got a hand on the kick. It was his first career block.

BYU was forced to punt on its first series, and Arizona drove again into BYU territory before Tate was sacked by Corbin Kaufusi and the Wildcats had to punt.

The Cougars’ second series found new life on a 30-yard completion from Mangum to Aleva Hifo on third-and-10 to the Arizona 7-yard line. The drive culminated with a one-yard touchdown run by Canada to put BYU up 7-0 with 9:58 left in the second quarter.

The Wildcats responded with a drive that stalled at the Cougar 6-yard line but ended with a 24-yard field goal to make it 7-3 for BYU.

Arizona’s final drive of the half was aided by Cougar penalties, including a pass interference and an illegal substitution. But the one that proved the most costly was a late hit personal foul penalty by Kaufusi on fourth-and-2. That put the ball at the BYU 28-yard line and a couple of plays later, Tate connected with Tony Ellison on a 15-yard touchdown pass to propel the Wildcats to their first lead, 10-7, with 50 seconds left in the first half.

Arizona led by that score at intermission.