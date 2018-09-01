On the first Saturday of college football, two former Utah high school stars had noteworthy accomplishments for Pac-12 programs outside the Beehive State.Comment on this story
Former Provo wide receiver Ty Jones made an incredible catch for Washington against Auburn that grabbed the attention of Twitter users around the country, while former Desert Hills offensive lineman Penei Sewell became the first true freshman since 1997 to start for the Oregon Ducks on the offensive line in a season-opener as the Ducks faced Bowling Green.
First, Jones' catch:
Some of the reaction:
As for Sewell, he got the start for the Ducks at left tackle. Earlier in the week, Oregon released a depth chart indicating that he was in a battle with two others for the starting spot.
Ducks media relations pro Rob Moseley indicated Sewell became the first true freshman offensive lineman to start for the Ducks in a season opener since Lee Gundy did so 21 years ago.