On the first Saturday of college football, two former Utah high school stars had noteworthy accomplishments for Pac-12 programs outside the Beehive State.

Former Provo wide receiver Ty Jones made an incredible catch for Washington against Auburn that grabbed the attention of Twitter users around the country, while former Desert Hills offensive lineman Penei Sewell became the first true freshman since 1997 to start for the Oregon Ducks on the offensive line in a season-opener as the Ducks faced Bowling Green.

First, Jones' catch:

Provo High's Ty Jones is making all kinds of plays today against Auburn. Big-time receiving threat should have a year to remember for U-dub. #CFB pic.twitter.com/TLdAbCu7wQ — Sean Walker (@RealDSean) September 1, 2018

Some of the reaction:

HE CAUGHT THAT!!!!! TY JONES — #BeatAuburn (@Ronye_West) September 1, 2018

Ty Jones from Washington ballin — BRE (@BBUNCH23) September 1, 2018

Ty Jones may have just come up with the catch of the season. — Michael Cozzi (@realmindofcozzi) September 1, 2018

What a catch by Ty Jones. DPI and still made it. — Austin Mock (@amock419) September 1, 2018

WR Ty Jones will stand tall for Washington Huskies today. At 6-foot-4 , you can bet QB Browning will look his way downfield. — The Husky Haul (@HuskyHaul) September 1, 2018

As for Sewell, he got the start for the Ducks at left tackle. Earlier in the week, Oregon released a depth chart indicating that he was in a battle with two others for the starting spot.

Ducks media relations pro Rob Moseley indicated Sewell became the first true freshman offensive lineman to start for the Ducks in a season opener since Lee Gundy did so 21 years ago.