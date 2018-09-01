A quick, pre-snap look at the BYU Cougars versus the Arizona Wildcats football matchup.

Heisman hopeful QB Khalil Tate is an amazing runner who will give the Cougar defense a lot to think about, but his passing is suspect.

First-year Wildcat coach Kevin Sumlin and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone know how to coach offense, and they have tools to work with: a mobile QB, a star RB in J.J. Taylor, and a veteran and exciting receiving corps.

The Wildcat offensive line is a major question mark that the BYU front seven will have an opportunity to expose.

The Wildcat defense has been awful for three years now and it may still be another season away from being improved.

The Wildcats are fairly solid on special teams, except when they punt.



Projected score: BYU 24, Arizona 35.