A quick, pre-snap look at the BYU Cougars versus the Arizona Wildcats football matchup.
- Heisman hopeful QB Khalil Tate is an amazing runner who will give the Cougar defense a lot to think about, but his passing is suspect.
- First-year Wildcat coach Kevin Sumlin and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone know how to coach offense, and they have tools to work with: a mobile QB, a star RB in J.J. Taylor, and a veteran and exciting receiving corps.
- The Wildcat offensive line is a major question mark that the BYU front seven will have an opportunity to expose.
- The Wildcat defense has been awful for three years now and it may still be another season away from being improved.
- The Wildcats are fairly solid on special teams, except when they punt.
Projected score: BYU 24, Arizona 35.