DRAPER — John Mitchell knew he wanted to focus on one sport in high school. He just wasn’t sure if that sport was basketball or football until his junior year.

That indecisiveness, as it turns out, will serve him well in the sport he settled on last fall — football.

“He’s been playing on a competitive travel team for basketball for a long time,” said Corner Canyon head football coach Eric Kjar. “That experience will transfer over as a wide receiver and help him utilize what he’s learned as a basketball player.”

Kjar said he likes to see young athletes playing multiple sports, but he’s just grateful football is the sport Mitchell chose, especially because he’s become a favorite target for junior quarterback Cole Hagen, who is currently tied for the most passing touchdowns in the state (with North Sevier quarterback Taylor Crane) and is third in the most yards through three games with 771.

“He should be doing both, in my opinion,” Kjar said of the senior's decision to choose to play only football for the Chargers. “But being a basketball player, he’s 6-foot-3 or 4, and he has the length, and the ability, to go up and get the ball. When guys are playing him hip-to-hip, he can position himself to get the ball, and he has such body control when the ball is in the air.”

Mitchell said he knew he wanted to focus on a single sport as he approached high school because he hopes to secure an athletic scholarship to college. He quit football his freshman year and played basketball year round.

But he decided to play football and basketball as a sophomore because he wasn’t sure he’d made the right choice.

He said once Kjar was hired, he decided it was football that would get his undivided, year-round attention.

“I could play both if I wanted, but I’m trying to get a scholarship for football,” said Mitchell, who is tied with seven other players for second-most touchdowns this season at five. “But this allows me to spend more time on the field during the season, and in the offseason, it lets me clear my mind and just focus on one sport.”

Mitchell said he loves the energy of game night most of all.

James Edward John Mitchell, Corner Canyon

“Friday night lights,” he said of what he loves about football. “It’s always fun playing in the stadium, in front of the crowd and your friends and family.”

He said Kjar taking over the program infused it with energy and positivity.

“Having coach Kjar has been a huge benefit,” he said. “He brings a lot of energy, and he makes a lot of kids happy to be there. Everyone likes coach Kjar as a person.” He said the ability to lift weights and work on his speed and agility have made him a better player — and a better teammate.

“We worked hard all summer,” he said, confirming their offseason efforts have helped them create great early season chemistry. “We put in so much time and effort in the weight room in the winter, and then we spent two hours conditioning on the field every morning this summer."

Mitchell is the fourth of six boys, and he said growing up with a pack of brothers has honed his competitive drive.

“It helps a lot,” he said, admitting they compete at just about everything. “You always try to do your best. If you don’t, you’ll lose. And losing to your brothers is not fun.”