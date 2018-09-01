PLAIN CITY — Salem Hills found the end zone on their first snap of the game when Jacob Meuter grabbed a pass from Jorgen Olsen and bolted 70 yards downfield and over the goal line, giving Salem Hills the first lead of the game.

Unfortunately for the Skyhawks, that would be their last lead of the game.

The Silver Wolves would make a few quick adjustments and come roaring back to score on each of their next two possessions to retake the lead, a lead they never relinquished until they left the field with a commanding victory over Salem Hills; 45-24.

After the first score by Salem Hills, Fremont countered back when one of their most formidable weapons in running back, Jay Scott, charged through a hole and covered the remaining 39 yards untouched to tie the score at 7-7. On their next possession Wolves quarterback , Mitch Stratford, found Calvin Peterson slashing through the middle for six from 21 yards out.

Minutes later Stratford hit Chaedon Dayton in the end zone with another 21 yard pass to widen the Wolves lead 20-7 and keep the momentum. A field goal by Salem Hills midway through the second quarter did little to quell that momentum which resulted in another score by Fremont on an impressive 68 yard sprint to the goal by Scott, upping the score to 27-10.

The Skyhawks managed to close the gap right before half when Olsen found a wide open Tyrese Williams for a 63 yard toss, making the scoreboard read 27-17 at the break.

Salem Hills managed to tighten the lead again right after halftime when Olsen scrambled into the end zone from 8 yards out shrinking Fremont’s lead to just three; 27-24. But from there it was all Fremont who would smack the Skyhawks with 21 unanswered points coming from a field goal, a pick six by Dayton and an 82 yard touch down reception by Jaxon Whitney, making the final score read 45-24.