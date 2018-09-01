M'lynn Suwinski and other artists take part in the second-annual Chalk the Walk art festival at the Salt Lake County Library in West Jordan on Saturday. “Nothing says summer quite like sidewalk chalk and live music,” according to event coordinator Tayler Allen.

