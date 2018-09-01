Visitors to Tracy Aviary watch "Andy" the condor walk by as the Salt Lake aviary celebrated International Vulture Awareness Day on Saturday to raise awareness about the natural attributes of the scavenging birds of prey and their role in ecosystems throughout the world. The daylong program included interactive activities and special keeper talks that explained the benefits vultures bring to the planet as well as dispelling some of the myths and misconceptions about the birds. Visitors also experienced nose-to-beak encounters with Andy and others.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.