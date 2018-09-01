NFL cutdown weekend hit Utah ties hard this year, including several players who were drafted in recent years.
Former BYU and Timpview High defensive end Bronson Kaufusi was waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. He was a third-round pick by the team in 2016 and had 10 tackles and two sacks in the team’s preseason finale Thursday but had otherwise failed to make a strong impression after having an injury land him on injured reserve his rookie season.
In 2017, the Utes had a program-record eight players taken in the NFL draft. This weekend, five of those players — offensive linemen Isaac Asiata (Miami Dolphins) and J.J. Dielman (Denver Broncos), running back Joe Williams (San Francisco 49ers), linebacker Pita Taumoepenu (49ers) and cornerback Brian Allen (Pittsburgh Steelers) — were cut.
Nate Orchard, a product of Utah and Highland High, was released by the Cleveland Browns three years after being a second-year draft pick by the team.
Former Logan High quarterback Luke Falk, a sixth-round pick of Tennessee in this year’s draft, was also waived.
As of 4:30 p.m. MDT, seven of the 32 NFL teams had not officially announced their roster cuts. At that time, 36 players with local ties had been cut, according to reports.
Waived/released list
Atlanta Falcons
Salesi Uhatafe, OL, Utah
Baltimore Ravens
Robertson Daniel, DB, BYU*
Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU and Timpview High
Kai Nacua, S, BYU*
Buffalo Bills
Kaelin Clay, WR, Utah
De’Ondre Wesley, OT, BYU
Dallas Cowboys
Dres Anderson, WR, Utah
Darren Carrington II, WR, Utah
Tre’von Johnson, LB, Weber State and Hunter High
Denver Broncos
J.J. Dielman, OL, Utah^
Jordan Leslie, WR, BYU^
Jeremiah Poutasi, OL, Utah^
Green Bay Packers
Devante Mays, RB, Utah State
Marwin Evans, S, Utah State
Houston Texans
Josh Thornton, CB, Southern Utah*
Indianapolis Colts
Tomasi Laulile, DE, BYU
Jacksonville Jaguars
Hunter Dimick, DL, Utah and Syracuse High
Sealver Siliga, DT, Utah and Copper Hills High
Kansas City Chiefs
Algernon Brown, FB, BYU and Skyline High
Kerwynn Williams, RB, Utah State
Los Angeles Rams
Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah
McKay Murphy, DT, Weber State and Lone Peak High*
JoJo Natson, WR/Ret., Utah State*
Kendal Thompson, WR, Utah*
Miami Dolphins
Isaac Asiata, OL, Utah and Spanish Fork
Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State
Mike Needham, LB, Southern Utah and Desert Hills High*
Mike Needham, LB, Southern Utah and Desert Hills High*
New England Patriots
Harvey Langi, LB, BYU, Utah and Bingham High
Oakland Raiders
Raysean Pringle, CB, Southern Utah^
Philadelphia Eagles
Anthony Denham, TE, Utah
Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Allen, CB, Utah
San Francisco 49ers
Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah and Timpview High
Joe Williams, RB, Utah*
Tennessee Titans
Luke Falk, QB, Logan High
Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High
Jason Thompson, S, Utah
* Announced Friday
^ Reported Friday
On injured reserve
Green Bay Packers
Devante Mays, RB, Utah State