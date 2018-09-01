NFL cutdown weekend hit Utah ties hard this year, including several players who were drafted in recent years.

Former BYU and Timpview High defensive end Bronson Kaufusi was waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. He was a third-round pick by the team in 2016 and had 10 tackles and two sacks in the team’s preseason finale Thursday but had otherwise failed to make a strong impression after having an injury land him on injured reserve his rookie season.

In 2017, the Utes had a program-record eight players taken in the NFL draft. This weekend, five of those players — offensive linemen Isaac Asiata (Miami Dolphins) and J.J. Dielman (Denver Broncos), running back Joe Williams (San Francisco 49ers), linebacker Pita Taumoepenu (49ers) and cornerback Brian Allen (Pittsburgh Steelers) — were cut.

Nate Orchard, a product of Utah and Highland High, was released by the Cleveland Browns three years after being a second-year draft pick by the team.

Former Logan High quarterback Luke Falk, a sixth-round pick of Tennessee in this year’s draft, was also waived.

As of 4:30 p.m. MDT, seven of the 32 NFL teams had not officially announced their roster cuts. At that time, 36 players with local ties had been cut, according to reports.

Waived/released list

Atlanta Falcons

Salesi Uhatafe, OL, Utah

Baltimore Ravens

Robertson Daniel, DB, BYU*

Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU and Timpview High

Kai Nacua, S, BYU*

Buffalo Bills

Kaelin Clay, WR, Utah

De’Ondre Wesley, OT, BYU

Dallas Cowboys

Dres Anderson, WR, Utah

Darren Carrington II, WR, Utah

Tre’von Johnson, LB, Weber State and Hunter High

Denver Broncos

J.J. Dielman, OL, Utah^

Jordan Leslie, WR, BYU^

Jeremiah Poutasi, OL, Utah^

Green Bay Packers

Marwin Evans, S, Utah State

Houston Texans

Josh Thornton, CB, Southern Utah*

Indianapolis Colts

Tomasi Laulile, DE, BYU

Jacksonville Jaguars

Hunter Dimick, DL, Utah and Syracuse High

Sealver Siliga, DT, Utah and Copper Hills High

Kansas City Chiefs

Algernon Brown, FB, BYU and Skyline High

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Utah State

Los Angeles Rams

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah

McKay Murphy, DT, Weber State and Lone Peak High*

JoJo Natson, WR/Ret., Utah State*

Kendal Thompson, WR, Utah*

Miami Dolphins

Isaac Asiata, OL, Utah and Spanish Fork

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State

Minnesota Vikings

Mike Needham, LB, Southern Utah and Desert Hills High*

New England Patriots

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU, Utah and Bingham High

Oakland Raiders

Raysean Pringle, CB, Southern Utah^

Philadelphia Eagles

Anthony Denham, TE, Utah

Pittsburgh Steelers

Brian Allen, CB, Utah

San Francisco 49ers

Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah and Timpview High

Joe Williams, RB, Utah*

Tennessee Titans

Luke Falk, QB, Logan High

Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High

Jason Thompson, S, Utah

* Announced Friday

^ Reported Friday

On injured reserve

Green Bay Packers

Devante Mays, RB, Utah State