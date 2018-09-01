Utah State cross-country kicked off the 2018 season with impressive performances on the men’s side, while the women defeated Utah at the USU-hosted Sagebrush Invitational on Saturday. It was the second-straight year the Aggie women won the event.

“Our pack followed the plan from both races,” said second-year USU head coach Artie Gulden. “Overall, both teams executed the race plan really well, and it was great to see. We have a lot of depth and a lot of people that have logged really good miles this summer, and we’re in a good position.”

The women placed first with 20 points, finishing ahead of Utah’s 41 points, while the men of the USU Blue team took first with 27 points, one point ahead of the USU White squad. Senior Shannon Maloney finished first among the Aggie women competitors in the 5-kilometer run and second overall with a time of 18:27.10.

“It was fun, and we had an amazing pack the whole time,” said Maloney. “I felt strong throughout the race, and it was awesome. My teammates helped me so much to pull up and down the hills.”

On the men’s side, junior J.D Thorne of the USU White team captured first in the 7-kilometer run with a time of 21:35.45, edging senior Kody Gould of the Blue squad, who finished in 21:38.69.

“It’s always exciting to start a new season, especially after last week trying to build on our momentum and seeing how our new guys step up,” Thorne said. “I felt good about my performance today. There are always a lot of nerves going into each race, so being able to compete here at home where it’s a comfortable environment and perform well gave me a lot of confidence moving forward the rest of the season.”

In the women’s race, Utah State senior Megan Ryan claimed third with a time of 18:31.50, while freshman Mica Rivera (18:31.99) and junior Josie Givens (18:32.68), took fourth and fifth, respectively. Sophomore Katie Struthers ran an 18:33.25 to take sixth. Rounding out the Aggies in the top 10, freshman Camille Wirthlin ran an 18:54.29 for ninth place and junior Grace Gibbons placed 10th at 18:56.58.

Other top-five finishers on the men’s side included junior James Withers, who came in third with a time of 21:45.24, while sophomore Haydon Cooper (21:45.59) and junior Sam Clausnitzer (21:47.26), finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Utah State is back in action in two weeks at the BYU Autumn Classic in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 15. Utah State will also host the Steve T. Reeder Memorial on Friday, Oct. 5.