Department of Veterans Affairs leaders shared their expertise on the intersection of veterans and mental illness Thursday to dozens of Utah physicians, counselors, social workers and others for the department's annual Mental Health Summit.

SALT LAKE CITY — Stephan Sheppard recalls one military veteran he worked with who tried to take his own life twice in one night.

"His girlfriend broke up with him right as he was coming off methamphetamine. He became extremely depressed, grabbed a small-caliber handgun, and shot himself in the head," Sheppard said. "He woke up about five hours later, realized that he was still around, managed to get the gun, shot himself again, woke up in intensive care with residual cognitive difficulties."

But after the man miraculously survived both gunshots, his life began to change significantly. That he was able to do so after being hopeless enough to attempt suicide twice in one day, Sheppard said, serves as a testament that in behavioral therapy, "rehabilitation works."

"He managed to finish his … high school diploma, worked at vocational rehabilitation, found employment, lives independently," Sheppard said. "So, treatment works. That's just one of many, many, many examples."

Sheppard said thanks to "the fierce resilience of the human spirit," no person is a lost cause, no matter how much they tell themselves they are.

"That is what we are fighting for, is to renurture the fighting spirit that everyone has," Sheppard said, holding back tears.

Sheppard, manager of the Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City, presented his expertise on the intersection of veterans and mental illness Thursday to dozens of Utah physicians, counselors, social workers and others for the department's annual Mental Health Summit.

"What we do here matters," Sheppard told the group.

The purpose of the summit is "to no longer … be the hospital on the hill, but to be more integrated with the community," said Scott Hill, chief of mental health service for Veterans Affairs in Salt Lake City.

Communication and partnerships with professionals in other health care systems are critical to comprehensively serving all of Utah's military veterans, Hill said, particularly because veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder frequently prefer to live in some of the most remote parts of Utah in an attempt to "go to places where other people aren't around."

"Some of our areas in the state of Utah are two or three people per square mile, and that's where our veterans often live, which makes it very challenging to get mental health care to those individuals," Hill told the Deseret News. "So we have to use telehealth and other things, or community partners that we contract with, in order to provide that care in those rural locations."

Sheppard told summitgoers that existing research indicates a disproportionate number of veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, as between 15 and 20 percent will have it at some point. Though for some wars, such as Vietnam, those figures are higher.

Studies also show veterans suffer clinical depression at a higher than normal rate, with some research showing it affects 1 in 5 of them, Sheppard said. About 7 percent of military veterans also suffer from substance abuse disorder, he said.

The different conditions can exacerbate one another's effects, Sheppard said.

A veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder is four times more likely to consider suicide than a veteran without it, he said. And a veteran with that condition in combination with other behavioral illnesses, including substance abuse or depression, is 5.7 times as likely to consider it compared to a veteran suffering from none of them.

"In terms of acting out on suicidality, when people are disinhibiting the frontal executive areas of their brain, acting out becomes more likely," Sheppard said. "So being under the influence is going to probably do something to the person's mood and is probably going to increase the likelihood they're going to act on (suicidal) thoughts."

According to Sheppard, it is unfortunately not uncommon for these behavioral health conditions to overlap. For example, studies show about 75 percent of veterans with post-traumatic stress syndrome also having substance abuse disorder and vice versa, he said.

Sheppard also went in-depth describing what each condition feels like. "Think about what it's like to try to sleep when some portion of your brain thinks you're about to be killed," he said of post-traumatic stress disorder. Speaking on depression, he said that "at the heart of it is this brokenness — 'I'm no good, I'm of no worth, I don't really matter, there's nothing I can do about it.'"

Veterans suffering from severe depression "will tell you that they don't know how to get out of it. And so the helplessness becomes profound," Sheppard said.

Substance abuse disorder influences the brain so that its "priority systems begin to get reorganized and reworked, so that the things that would be motivators and de-motivators no longer do so," he said.

"The compulsion … can be absolutely all-consuming, and fatal," Sheppard said.

However, there is hope, Sheppard said, because patients with each of those powerful conditions do respond to treatment. Much of Thursday's summit focused on describing those treatments, and connecting Veterans Affairs providers with other health professionals to ensure correct patient referrals can be made at the proper time, with no veteran falling through the cracks.

"What we do is important. I don't think it's enough to just relieve suffering. It's not good enough. We can do that, we can reduce suffering, but that's not going to hold a person, especially (with) addiction," he said.

"What you've really got to do is build (their) quality of life — connecting with people, feeling productive and useful … being able to sit still in your own skin. Quality of life is really what this is about."