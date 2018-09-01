MANILA, Daggett County — Sheriff's officials say an ATV accident Friday resulted in the death of one man who became trapped in the vehicle after it rolled into Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

Daggett County Sheriff E.L. Bailey said a search and rescue team responded to the report of an accident early Friday evening on County Road 17 that involved three men in a four-passenger ATV that rolled into the reservoir. Emergency personnel worked to extricate one passenger, who was trapped in the vehicle. After a 30-minute effort, workers were successful in bringing the man out, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

The driver and one other passenger were transported by medical helicopter to hospitals in Ogden and Salt Lake City. Their condition was unknown as of Saturday afternoon.