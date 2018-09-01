OREM — The Wasatch Wasps varsity football team opened up its playbook on Friday night while making a preseason visit to Mountain View.

The visitors used a wide variety of play selections to aggressively jump out ahead early, taking away any chance the Bruins had, and running back to Heber City with a 45-14 victory.

Wasatch really only needed the first half to put this game out of reach, scoring six touchdowns before the second quarter ended.

After receiving the opening kickoff, the Wasps marched downfield in just over two minutes, going to the air, on the arm of quarterback Brock Cloward (13/19-180 yards) to find its first score.

On first and ten from the Bruins 29-yard line, the senior rolled to his left and found speedy wide-out Kaden Smith in sync with him on a crossing route. Smith gathered in the pass, outran the defense and curled towards the pylon, scoring his second touchdown of the season.

Matthias Dunn booted the extra point and Wasatch was in familiar territory, being the first to score in each of its first three games.

Not to be outdone, the black and gold defense made its presence known, shutting down Mountain View’s opening drive and forcing a punt.

A strong 15-yard run, followed by a swift bubble screen to sophomore tailback Jake Gillman, led to Wasatch’ second score.

On first and goal from the nine-yard line, Cloward called his own number and ran to the goal line, busting through the defense that met him there. Dunn chipped in the extra point and the visitors were up 14-0.

On the ensuing series, the home team began to put together short bursts of yardage to back up the Wasps.

Sophomore quarterback, Kaden Kunz, went to short yardage throws underneath that extended a couple of drives, but the Bruins were unable to capitalize with points.

The pesky fight-back from Mountain View slowed the pace of the scoring a bit, but only temporarily, as the game reached the midway point of the second quarter.

After Wasatch stuffed a fake punt attempt by the Bruins near midfield, Cloward maneuvered his squad to the 24-yard line.

With momentum gaining back into his favor, Cloward found receiver, Brydger Purdy streaking down the right sideline. The swift-footed senior, tip-toed up to the paint, avoided a would-be tackler at the 10, and bolted into the end zone.

Dunn, was again money on the extra point kick, and the Wasps were back in business, up 21-0.

The offensive highlight for Mountain View would come on its next series and on the very first play. Kunz, dropped back and went deep with a bomb to senior wide receiver, JR Hayes. Hayes caught the pass in stride and outran a stunned Wasatch defense for an 80-yard touchdown.

Dallin Draper converted the extra point kick and the Bruins were on the board.

On the following drive, however, Cloward would steal back the moment with consecutive long gains on the ground.

After runs that put them at the Bruins 19-yard line, then the next down to the seven, Cloward dropped back and this time threw to receiver Jaxon LaPray on a corner post for the touchdown. Dunn coverted the point after giving the visitors a 28-7 advantage, with just over four minutes remaining in the half.

Mountain View took the ball at their own 20-yard line on first and ten with more passing plays at the ready, but defensive back Damien Skiby would foil that and intercept Kunz’ first pass attempt and return it back to pay dirt for the pick-six.

Wasatch was back in charge for good at 35-7 following Dunn’s extra point with 3:33 remaining in the quarter.

After making it to midfield, the Bruin’s final threat ended on a failed fourth-down attempt giving the ball back to Wasatch.

The Wasps, however, failed to make anything happen and lined-up to punt after three plays of no gain.

Instead of the ball being snapped back to its punter, it went to the up-back, Smith, who tore off to his left gaining well over the 11 yards the Wasps were short, keeping possession in the hands of the visitors.

Two plays later, Cloward hit big tight end, Ethan Wood, down the middle for the Wasps final touchdown on the night with just a half a minute remaining in the second quarter. It was Cloward’s fourth TD pass of the game and ninth on the young season. Dunn’s extra point kick made it 42-7 at halftime.

Wasatch went for the kill on the opening second half kick-off with an on sides kick that they were able to gather in.

That was enough control the Wasatch coaching staff felt it needed as it began to insert the teams reserves.

Now being led by quarterback Parker Quinton, the Wasps added a field goal of 28 yards by Dunn with five minutes left in the third quarter. Mountain View scored a second touchdown on a three-yard run by tailback McKay Strauss to close out the game’s scoring with just three minutes left.

On the dominating performance by his team that brought them up to a 3-0 preseason record, Wasatch head coach, Steve Coburn praised his players. “We played very well from the start,” he said. “We wanted to get out early and get some of our younger guys in. It went better than we thought because we got the chance to play some of our sophomores, which is huge in their development.”

“We’re happy with the win, but know that it will only get tougher as the season goes on. We’ll enjoy this one and get back to work.”

Mountain View hits the road next weekend to take on Union, while the Wasps make their first-ever, out-of-state, regular season game, traveling to Castle Rock, CO to take on Castle View HS.