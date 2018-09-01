SALT LAKE CITY — While Utah's dry summer has created one of the most devastating fire seasons in recent memory, the dryness may have brought one unexpected benefit.

This year, the Beehive State has seen drastically fewer human cases of West Nile virus than last year.

"There are a number of reasons why West Nile virus activity is lower this year than last. We do not know all of the factors, but this year has certainly been drier than last, which could play a role," said Jeffrey Eason, of the Utah Department of Health's Bureau of Epidemiology.

So far in 2018, the virus has killed one person in Utah and affected three others. By comparison, in 2017, 62 people throughout the state contracted the virus and it ultimately took six lives.

But the state health department is still cautioning people ahead of the holiday that infected mosquitoes remain at large. And with potential rain, the risk increases.

"Rain does have an impact on the mosquito population because it increases the amount of standing water," Eason said. "Mosquitoes depend on standing water to lay their eggs, which provides us with a really simple way to control mosquito populations."

He said mosquito populations can be controlled by getting rid of or emptying items in the yard that store water — and some of the items that can serve as mosquito reproduction pools may be surprising.

"Items such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, trash containers and even bottle caps can be used by mosquitoes to lay their eggs," Eason said, encouraging people to check those items in their yards at least once a week.

According to the department, mosquito samples in six health districts statewide have tested positive for the virus, "but since not all counties actively test for (West Nile virus) in local mosquitoes and animals, it's always a good idea to take precautions."

"While we aren’t seeing the numbers we did at this time last year, mosquitoes are still active. Taking simple precautions to avoid mosquito bites is the best way to reduce your risk for infection since there is no vaccine for humans," said Utah Department of Health epidemiologist Dallin Peterson.

Not all mosquitoes carry the virus, officials said, but those that do tend to buzz between the hours of dusk and dawn.

"Most cases of West Nile virus occur June through September and typically peak in the late summer months. The best way to prevent disease is to prevent mosquito bites," Eason said.

Peterson says people should use repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus when they go outdoors. But remember that repellents containing DEET are unsafe for children under 2 months old, he said.

Officials also encourage people to wear long sleeves and pants outdoors. Eason recommends treating clothing and gear with permethrin, a type of insecticide.

The health department also encourages people to report bodies of stagnant water to their local mosquito abatement district, which can be found at umaa.org.

According to the department, most people who pick up the virus do not show symptoms. But for some, especially elderly people and those with poor immune systems, the disease can be deadly.

There are no vaccines or treatments for the virus. About 1 in 150 people who contract it develop a serious — sometimes fatal — illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms include fever, severe headache, disorientation and stiff neck. If you experience those symptoms, the state health department urges you to contact a health provider immediately.

Nationwide, 231 human cases of the virus have been reported this year, eight of which resulted in deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.