SALT LAKE CITY — Despite a 31-point victory that included 500 more yards than its opponent, the Utah football team and particularly coach Kyle Whittingham had plenty to complain about after Thursday night’s opening game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

First, there was that slow start, resulting in an early 10-0 deficit. There was the 4-0 shortfall in the turnover department. There were several dropped passes by the receivers. The experienced offensive line failed to open holes, especially early in the game, and quarterback Tyler Huntley was running for his life at times. There was a rare blocked field goal on Matt Gay’s first try of the night. The punt return team was just “bad” according to the coach.

“We have a lot of errors to clean up,” said Whittingham. “There’s certainly a bunch of work to do in the next nine days before we play again.”

The one area Whittingham had no complaints was in what has been the bread and butter of Ute football in his 13-year tenure as coach — the defense. He acknowledged after the game that the defense wasn’t “real exotic” and was “pretty vanilla,” but that didn’t keep it from playing at a very high level.

“They were lights-out from start to finish,” Whittingham said of the defense, which held Weber State to just 61 yards of total offense, the fourth lowest by an opponent in Utah history. “It was a smothering defense and we controlled the game.”

The coach had high praise for the secondary — Julian Blackmon, Jaylen Johnson Corrion Ballard, Marquise Blair and Javelin Guidry, and linebackers Chase Hansen, Cody Barton and Donavan Thompson.

But it was the defensive line that was perhaps most impressive. Part of it was that not as much was expected from a line that returned just one starter from last year in defensive end Bradlee Anae. The other starters Thursday were Leki Fotu and Pita Tonga on the inside and Mika Tafua on the outside.

Fotu and Tonga each had a sack, Tafua had two tackles for loss, and Anae had four tackles and one for loss.

However, the most noticeable performance came from backup tackle John Penisini, a junior from West Jordan, who led the team with six tackles, including three for loss. Also backup end Caleb Repp had five tackles and Hautau Pututau and Nick Heninger each had tackles. In all, the Utes had 12 plays against the Wildcats resulting in negative yardage.

“We had eight guys rolling through there,” said Whittingham. “We set the edge really well. Bradlee and Mika are legit Pac-12 guys.”

As much as he praised the defense, Whittingham did have one big criticism.

“The defense did not create any takeaways,” Whittingham said. “We have been the best team in the nation the last three or four years at taking the ball away. Tonight you would not have known that. You’re not going to win many games being minus-four in turnover margin. In fact you’ll win zero Pac-12 games doing that.”

The Ute coach was also surprised by what happened midway through the third quarter when Anae lined up offsides on consecutive plays, resulting in penalties.

“That’s the first time I’ve seen that,” he said. “That’s not easy to do.”

UTE NOTES: Saturday’s game at Northern Illinois will be the first meeting between the two schools and the Utes will be the first Pac-12 opponent to play in Huskie Stadium in the 5:30 p.m. MT contest. … Whittingham was happy with the play of his four tight ends, two of which, freshmen Cole Fotheringham and Brant Kuithe, caught touchdown passes. … Redshirt freshman Jason Shelley, who won the backup quarterback job, completed two passes for 40 yards and ran twice for 49 yards in the fourth quarter. … Francis Bernard, the linebacker who transferred from BYU, saw limited time and came up with one assisted tackle.