SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Orrin Hatch and the man who hopes to replace him, Mitt Romney, were among the hundreds who attended the funeral service for Sen. John McCain Saturday at the National Cathedral in Washington.

In a statement released following the service, Hatch celebrated his fellow Republican senator as a man, he noted, who always stood for his principles.

“It was an honor to sit with Supreme Court justices, senators, and world leaders today to celebrate not just a man, but American virtue embodied," Hatch said. "The tragedy of his passing is that we need men like John McCain now more than ever before. I will miss him dearly.”

In response to a Deseret News request for comment Saturday, a Romney spokeswoman referred to an excerpt from an essay written by the Republican U.S. Senate candidate in remembrance of his friend and one-time political opponent.

"Rather, it is a matter of his character: In a sea of politicians blown about by polls and passions, he is as immovable as an anchor held fast by rock," Romney wrote of the late Arizona senator. "He is a hero. He is a friend."

While Rep. John Curtis did not attend Saturday's service, the 3rd District Republican posted a video to his Facebook page following his attendance Friday of a viewing of the late senator. Curtis called it a "profound experience" and said it led him to reflect on McCain's life of service and what he most admired about the Vietnam War veteran and long-time federal legislator.

"One of the many takeaways for me is he was an individual who loved to tell the truth no matter how difficult it was, and that’s something I aspire to and appreciate about him," Curtis said.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert offered a remembrance of McCain on Thursday following his monthly news conference taping at the studios of Salt Lake City PBS-affiliate, KUED.

Herbert said he had the opportunity to meet with McCain on multiple occasions and particularly appreciated the slogan from the senator's 2000 presidential bid. The governor said for McCain, "straight talk" was more than just a campaign motto.

"In the Senate, he was that guy who said you better know I’m not an automatic vote for your issue, on either side of the aisle," Herbert said. "I like that aspect of it and wish we had more politicians and elected officials that were a little more 'let me give you some straight talk' and where the chips fall, the chips fall."

Herbert also noted McCain's long service both as a legislator and Navy pilot and his hope that each American would find their own path to give back to their country.

"John McCain said wherever you're going to be, whether you're in the military, helping your community or serving in Congress, be a proud American," Herbert said. "Understand the big picture. I think that would serve us all well."