PROVO — BYU true freshman wide receiver Gunner Romney is headed back to his home state for his first collegiate game.

Romney and the Cougars face Arizona on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. MDT at Arizona Stadium, less two hours away from where the four-star recruit played his prep days at Chandler High. For Romney, he’s felt accepted by the other group of receivers in Provo and should see his first college action against the Wildcats.

“I feel like we’re all a really tight group right now, with Micah (Simon), Akile (Davis) and Talon (Shumway) and some of the older guys. They all brought us together and they’re the leaders of the group,” Romney said.

Watch as Romney talks about other topics, ranging from how Chandler High prepared him for college to having his brother Romney, a quarterback, on BYU’s in the video below.