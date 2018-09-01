CHANDLER, Ariz. — BYU four-star quarterback commit Jacob Conover had a solid game for Chandler High one night before the Cougars open the 2018 season two hours down the road against Arizona in Tucson.

Conover took a seat for the night midway through the second quarter after leading five touchdown drives and with Chandler, ranked No. 24 nationally by MaxPreps, up 34-0 in an eventual 62-0 victory over Mesa High.

By that point, he had thrown three touchdowns, including scoring plays of 59, 56 and 30 yards.

"That's a way to start off," Conover yelled as he returned to the sideline after throwing a touchdown on his first pass of the game.

Conover finished the night completing 12 of 14 passes for 258 yards.

With three touchdown passes Friday night in the win over Mesa, Conover tied the school record with his 70th career touchdown pass, according to school records and MaxPreps stats.

Watch Conover’s highlights from the game in the video above.