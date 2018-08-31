Here's a complete roundup of Friday's high school football action from around the state.

REGION 1

NORTHRIDGE 27, SYRACUSE 24: After Syracuse scored on a 41-yard pass from Bridger Hamblin to Cobe Velez with 30 seconds left to force overtime, Northridge prevailed in overtime. Syracuse took the lead on a field goal, but Colby Browning connected with Carson Stokes for the Northridge win.

WEBER 33, CLEARFIELD 6: Kohl Hogan found paydirt on two runs, while Cye Wallce and Parker Adams each scored touchdowns in Weber’s win. Hogan also found Hudson Schenck for a 30-yard score.

DAVIS 33, LAYTON 25: Davis’ kicker Wil Ferrin made four field goals to lead Davis to a big win over rival Layton. Darts quarterback Garrett Larson threw two touchdown passes for Davis in the win.

NONREGION

TIMPVIEW 31, WAYNE HILLS, N.J. 28: Timpview outlasted Wayne Hills, New Jersey to improve to 2-1 on the season. Sione Moa and Targhee Lamson each scored on the ground, while Nui Adolpho threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Fanga Pulu.

CORNER CANYON 41, WESTLAKE 7: The Chargers continued their winning ways in impressive with a runaway victory over Westlake. Corner Canyon quarterback Cole Hagen led the way with three passing touchdowns, a 27-yard completion to Austin Bell, a 10-yard pass to Bell and a seven-yarder to Hayden Easterly. Bell, for his part, made an impact on the ground as well, rushing for a four yard score.

OLYMPUS 52, BRIGHTON 0: The Titans tamed the Bengals in absolutely dominant fashion. Olympus scored 35 points in the first half alone, all the while shutting out the Brighton attack. Quarterback Jackson Frank threw two touchdown passes, including a 15 yard pass to Noah Bennee. Bennee also rushed for a score and was one of seven Titans to find the end zone.

DUCHESNE 21, CARBON 12: Duchesne had another strong defensive performance as it topped Carbon for the nonregion win.

BAYFIELD, COLO. 27, SAN JUAN 0: San Juan struggled on the road in Colorado.

KEARNS 52, COTTONWOOD 0: The Cougars were simply dominant in their victory over the Colts. Kearns scored 39 points in the second quarter alone, led by Isaiah Afatasi. Afatasi finished the game with five touchdowns, including four in the deciding second period. All told, Afatasi had a 71 yard touchdown run, a 46 yard scamper and a five scoring run. He also had two punt returns for touchdowns, each over 60 yards.

PLEASANT GROVE 19, JORDAN 7: The Vikings took care of business against the Beetdiggers, winning in a low scoring defensive affair. Pleasant Grove scored the game’s opening three touchdowns, including a 77-yard scamper by senior Maika Tauteoli. Quarterback Jake Jensen also had a touchdown pass to Dane Christiansen.

EAST 23, ALTA 10: Tutu Spann rushed for two touchdowns and East’s defensive kept Alta out of the end zone until the final minute of the game as the Leopards bounced back from last week’s loss to Bingham with a convincing win at home. Quincy Sandoval added a fourth quarter touchdown for the Leopards.

SKYRIDGE 28, ROY 20: Skyridge got off to a quick start, jumping out to a 14 point lead in the first five minutes of the game thanks to two Jayden Clemons touchdowns. The Royals would spend the entire second half climbing back towards the Falcons. With the ball, down seven, and under 60 seconds left in the game, Roy tried to drive the field. They couldn’t get to the endzone before time expired and lost their for the first time this year.

RIVERTON 47, PROVO 33: Dayne Mcdonald rushed for four touchdowns and hit Brax Watt for another on through the air as the Silverwolves went on the road and beat Provo. Luke Haslem tossed four touchdowns in the loss.

SKY VIEW 21, SPRINGVILLE 13: The Bobcats traveled to Utah county and came away with the victory over the Red Devils. Tanner Stokes, Josh Allen and Carsen Franks each scored a touchdown for Sky View. Franks was on the receiving end of a five yard pass by quarterback Mason Falslev, while Stokes and Allen each rushed for their score.

TIMPANOGOS 56, CANYON VIEW 21: Timpanogos raced out to a 49-14 lead in the first half, which Gabriel Sweeten throwing four touchdowns (caught by Haydn Sandstrom, Kaleb Ashdown, Maxx McWhorter and Sosiua Fisiipeau). Rory Ziegrea also rushed for two scores.

WASATCH 45, MOUNTAIN VIEW 14: Brock Cloward led Wasatch, throwing four touchdown passes to four different receivers (Bryder Purdy, Ethan Wood, Jaxon Lapray and Kaden Smith), Cloward also rushed for a touchdown.

GRANGER 28, BOUNTIFUL 21: Granger scored with 29 seconds left to defeat Bountiful. Mosese Sonasi punched in a 3-yard touchdown run to give Granger the win. Sonasi had two total touchdowns on the night and Lasalle Laita scored a touchdown.

WOODS CROSS 56, WEST 21: Carston Naegle threw for five touchdowns, finding Jordan Johnson and Braden Freestone two times a piece, as Wood Cross dominated the Panthers at home.

MOUNTAIN CREST 13, BOX ELDER 7: Hunter Schroeder scored on an eight-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, and that proved to be the difference as Box Elder edged Mountain Crest for the win defensive victory in a game played at Utah State.

VIEWMONT 31, GREEN CANYON 10: Viewmont pulled away late, outscoring Green Canyon 13-0 in the fourth quarter. Robert Summerhays caught a touchdown reception and ran for a touchdown.

HIGHLAND 58, HILLCREST 0: Highland scored 27 points in the first quarter and never looked back as it rolled past Hillcrest for the shutout victory in a nonregion game.

FREMONT 45, SALEM HILLS 24: The Silver Wolves took care of the Skyhawks in impressive fashion, thanks to a strong outing by quarterback Mitch Stratford. Stratford threw for four touchdowns, including an 81 yard bomb to Jaxon Whitney. Jay Scott, Calvin Peterson and Chaedon Dayton were each on the receiving end of a touchdown pass as well. Scott also chipped in a 68 yard touchdown run in the win.

CYPRUS 41, COPPER HILLS 13: Cyprus broke open the game in the second half, outscoring Copper Hills 20-0 after coming out of the locker room. Parker Meldrum threw two touchdowns and Jh’Dhan Lester, Da’Vousie Zissi and Alex Lanktree all scored rushing touchdowns.

PINE VIEW 49, HUNTER 7: Dallin Brown showed is versatility in Pine View’s blowout win over Hunter as he passed for two touchdowns, caught two TDs and then also added a rushing TD. Macloud Crowton threw for a pair of touchdowns as well for the Panthers.

BINGHAM 27, HERRIMAN 0: Bingham shut out Herriman, improving to 3-0 on the season. Peyton Jones tossed two touchdown passes, caught by Andrew Wimmer and Jared Greenfield, Evona Hall rushed for a score and Collin Smith kicked two field goals in the Miners’ win.

LONE PEAK 21, LIBERTY, NEV. 10: Lone Peak scored the final two touchdowns of the game as it pulled away from Liberty, Nev., the second-ranked team in Nevada. Thomas Doman hauled in an 11-yard TD pass from Braden Siri to give the Knights the lead for good late in the third quarter. Masen Wake tacked on a touchdown in the fourth quarter to go along with his first quarter TD.

SPANISH FORK 27, MAPLE MOUNTAIN 14: Parker Swenson threw for three touchdowns, with Dallas Eyere catching two TD passes and Dakota Conway. Kimball Morley also rushed for a score.

UNION 21, UINTAH 0: Lincoln Labrum had two touchdown runs, one for 94 yards and one for one yard in Union’s win over Uintah. Lincoln Labrum and Chase Birchell connected for a 33-yard touchdown to start scoring in the first quarter.

PAYSON 31, EMERY 7: Harrison Judd scored three rushing touchdowns to power Payson past Emery to improve to 3-0.

AMERICAN FORK 31, LEHI 14: The Cavemen, led by quarterback Boone Abbott, overcame a first half deficit to eventually take down the visiting Pioneers. Abbott threw four touchdown passes, two to Chase Roberts, and one apiece to McKay Nelson and Dallin Johnson. Additionally, Kyle Thompson drilled a 37 yard field goal for American Fork, while the Cavemen defense limited Lehi to just two scores.

MORGAN 49, BEN LOMOND 14: Carter Thackeray tossed five touchdown’s in Morgan’s blowout victory over Ben Lomond. Adam Buck and Porter Giles each caught two touchdowns and Tyson Hurd also had a TD reception. Giles caught 75-yard and 85-yard passes in the win.

DESERT HILLS 42, KEALAKEHE, HAWAII 0: Desert Hills had contributions from everyone, with Ethan Ford, Kina Taufa, Logan Wilstead and Saul Andrus scoring rushing touchdowns.

JUAB 41, HURRICANE 14: Juab turned in a team effort in a win over Hurricane. Bodee Blackett, Braden Pay, Cade Bowring and Dallan West all scored rushing touchdowns, while Zac Cowan threw a touchdown to Karder Shepherd in the win.

PARK CITY 27, SOUTH SUMMIT 13: The Miners took care of business against the Wildcats, thanks in part to a strong first quarter. Park City scored twice in the first period, on a 70 yard return by Seth Warner and a four yard touchdown pass by quarterback Jack Skidmore. Park City matched the Wildcats best efforts from there, answering both South Summit scores with touchdowns. A fourth quarter interception return for a touchdown sealed the victory for the Miners.

SHADOW RIDGE, NEV. 36, SNOW CANYON 29: Snow Canyon struggled down the stretch, letting up two touchdowns over the final eight minutes in their loss to Shadow Ridge. After what happened to be the game-winning touchdown, the Warriors drove down deep into their opponents territory but couldn’t find the endzone in the closing seconds.

SKYLINE 26, JUAN DIEGO 7: Skyline handed Juan Diego its second loss of the season. Skyline’s Mason Lund rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Chris Dudley connected with Isaac Visser and Will Holmes for scores.

CEDAR 14, NORTH SANPETE 6: The Redmen and Hawks played good ole fashioned football, with Cedar pulling out the close victory. Kolbe Meek and Tayvien Brown each rushed for scores, six and 50 yards, respectively. North Sanpete was shut out for three quarters, until Brock Justeser broke through early in the fourth quarter. The Redmen held on from there, however, and walked away with the win.

GRANTSVILLE 28, MANTI 14: Grantsville pulled away in the fourth quarter, breaking open a tie game by outscoring Manti 14-0. Blake Thomas scored the last two touchdowns for the Cowboys on a 1-yard run and a 4-yard run.

RICHFIELD 42, KANAB 0: Richfield quarterback Emmitt Hafen threw for five touchdowns in the Wildcats’ shutout win over Kanab. Jordan Anderson caught two scores, while Drexton Robinson, Nathan Winters and Parker Rappleye each caught one.

BONNEVILLE 20, BEAR RIVER 0: Bonneville’s defense shut down Bear River, holding Bear River to a shutout. Jeff Criddle caught a touchdown from Carter Harwood. Ryker Jensen had an interception return in the win.

LOGAN 48, OGDEN 26: Johnny Parkinson passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another, with Kade Thornley adding a pair of rushing touchdowns as Logan pulled away from Ogden in a game played at Utah State.

SUMMIT ACADEMY 62, JUDGE MEMORIAL 3: Colin Dodge and Parker Clawson shined on special teams in Summit Academy’s blowout win. Dodge returned a 65-yard punt and a 70-yard punt for a touchdown, while Clawson took kick returns of 85 yards and 88 yards to the house. Talmage Brown rushed for three touchdowns.

MILFORD 42, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 0: The Tigers took down the the Eagles in impressive fashion, behind a strong outing by Bret Beebe. Beebe rushed for two touchdowns, the first, a 37 yard scamper, started a 28 point second quarter for Milford. His second score, a four yard run, put the finishing touch on the Tigers dominant showing. Bryson Barnes wasn’t too shabby either, rushing for score and throwing for another. All told, five Tigers found the end zone.

MONTICELLO 45, DELORES, COLO. 0: Monticello Quarterback Matt Beh threw two touchdowns to lead the Buckaroos past Delores High from Colorado. Weston Nebeker ran in a touchdown, and caught another in the win.

ALTAMONT 26, CARBON SOPHOMORES 0: Makovey Jensen threw two first quarter touchdowns to lead Altamont to a blowout win over Carbon’s Sophomore team. The game was called at halftime.

WEST SIDE, IDAHO 55, RICH 0: Rich went on the the road to West Side and struggled offensively for the second straight week. They will try and get back on track next week when they head to Monticello.

SOUTH SEVIER 63, GUNNISON VALLEY 28: Tyson Chisholm rushed for six touchowns and Tucker Gayler added two more rushing touchdowns as the Rams jumped all over Gunnison Valley for the nonregon victory.

BEAVER 42, DELTA 8: Beaver got it done early, scoring 22 points in the second quarter in its win over Delta. EJ Allred, Hunter Carter, Kaleb Barney and Ryker Albrecht each scored rushing touchdowns, while Ryker Albrecht threw a touchdown to Porter Albrecht.

MILLARD 26, NORTH SEVIER 7: Brooks Myers passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another as Millard build a 26-0 lead on North Sevier, which tacked on its only touchdown of the game midway through the fourth quarter.

GRAND 56, AMERICAN LEADERSHIP 14: Grand powered past American Leadership, getting it done on the ground. Bryant Troutt and Trent Elmore scored two touchdowns apiece, while Corbin Arbon and Dante Wells each punched it into the paint.

ENTERPRISE 42, NORTH SUMMIT 0: The Wolves rolled past the Braves in impressive fashion, led by the duo of Tyler Hess and Ryan Holt. Both Hess and Holt scored two touchdowns, Hess via a 95 yard kick return and a one yard dash and Holt with 3 and 21 yard scampers. Holt, the Enterprise quarterback, also had a touchdown pass to Matt Bowler. All told, Enterprise scored 36 of its 42 points in the first half.

DIXIE 49, TOOELE 14: The Flyers, led by quarterback Reggie Graff, took down the Buffaloes in dominant fashion. Graff threw for four touchdowns, including a long of 71 yards to Tyson Miller. He also rushed for three scores, in a standout performance. In addition to Graff, the Flyers got a great performance from Nate Mahi, who had two touchdown receptions.

OREM 41, CANYON SPRINGS, NEV. 14: Noah Sewell led Orem to a win over Canyon Springs, Nev, scoring on an 18-yard run, a 2-yard run and a 41-yard pass. Cooper Legas threw three touchdowns (one to Buju Tuisavura, one to Puka Nacua and one to Sewell.