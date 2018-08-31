PLEASANT GROVE — Coach Mark Wootton hasn’t let the Pleasant Grove defense forget its season-opening loss two weeks ago.

That 40-30 defeat, in which the Vikings gave up two touchdowns in the final minutes, still hurts and has been inspiring the team every day since.

The Vikings had another test Friday, but Maika Tauteoli ran for 103 yards, including a 77-yarder for a score as Pleasant Grove limited normally high-powered Jordan to a single touchdown in a 19-7 non-region victory.

Pleasant Grove, now 2-1, did it with a ball-control offense, except for Tauteoli’s one big play, while the defense did its job, especially when the Beetdiggers got inside the 20-yard line.

“We had three stops inside the 20 and that made a big difference,” Wooton said. “They played physical and stepped up.”

For Jordan, the game will probably be remembered as the one that got away. The Diggers, 0-2, had two weeks to prepare but coach Kaleo Teriipaia admitted his team was shorthanded when three players had to be sidelined for disciplinary reasons. During the game, Jordan couldn’t run the ball effectively and quarterback Christian Bruderer’s 286 passing yards occurred primarily between the 20-yard lines.

“That’s no excuse,” Teriipaia said. “The kids have to learn and we have to play against whatever odds are against us.”

The Diggers couldn't recover enough from the first two quarters, when Pleasant Grove, led by quarterback Jake Jensen (140 passing yards), Dayne Christiansen (67 rushing yards and four receptions for 100 yards) and Tauteoli took control in front of its home fans.

The Vikings took command by scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions. Jensen found Dallin Espiritu on a 6-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring and, after a quick Jordan possession went nowhere, Tauteoli burst through the defense and the talented fullback outran the Jordan secondary for a touchdown.

Pleasant Grove built the margin to 19-0 when Jensen connected with Christiansen on a 16-yard pass on a fourth-down play just before halftime.

Somehow the momentum switched in the second half, though, and Jordan dominated. The Diggers rode Bruderer and the receiving talents of Ethan Bolingbroke to narrow the gap to 19-7 with 1:36 left in the third quarter and had a chance to make it closer in the final period but couldn’t cross the goal line. Their last-gasp attempt came with less than two minutes left when Bruderer moved the team from their own 27 to the Vikings’ 15 — but that was it.

Bolingbroke was Jordan’s primary offensive threat and ended up with 12 catches for 169 yards and also had Pleasant Grove worried when he was receiving punts. Despite his big night, though, Bolingbroke never made it to the end zone.

“It was like our game against East a while ago,” Teriipaia recalled. “We have to learn to finish.”