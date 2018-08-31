WEST VALLEY CITY — As Dallin Brown and McCloud Crowton are vying for time at the same position, it may seem the Pine View quarterbacks would take every opportunity to outshine each other.

Instead, their coaches said they do what they can to help each other. In Friday night’s 49-7 victory over Hunter, that included teaming up on some beautiful pass plays that put an exclamation mark on a dominating offensive performance for the Panthers.

“They both work so hard together,” said Pine View head coach Ray Hosner.

“Our kids are unselfish. So whoever has to go out and do something, our kids just go out and do it.”

With one of their wide receivers nursing a sore back, coaches, including Pine View’s new offensive coordinator and former BYU head coach Gary Crowton, designed a play that would combine McCloud Crowton’s throwing ability with Brown’s speed, and it worked repeatedly against Hunter.

“We practiced it this last week, just for this game,” McCloud Crowton said. “He’s one of our fastest players. We watched film and we knew if he just ran that post, it was going to be open. I could throw it and let him run to make a play.”

The first opportunity to run the play came in the first quarter as the Panthers led 14-7, and it was where the momentum shifted permanently in Pine View’s favor.

The game got off to a rough start for both teams as Pine View’s Tosh Wright scored the first of his two touchdowns after a Hunter fumble that was recovered by Uelese Matavao.

The Panther defense then forced a three-and-out for the Wolverines, but Hunter’s punt bounced off the back of a Pine View player and the Wolverines recovered it at midfield. That led to Hunter’s only touchdown — a 30-yard pass from DaiSean Cash to Jordan Tupea about three minutes into the first quarter.

After that, however, it was all Pine View, with the exception of a few nice plays by Hunter.

After Wright’s second touchdown at 6:33 of the first quarter, Pine View’s offense was struggling to get away from its own end zone, so they attempted the play where Crowton passed to Brown for the first time. It resulted in about a 35-yard pass play that was erased by a face-mask penalty.

“I was pretty bummed, but I knew we’d bounce back and score again,” Crowton said. “I knew I’d have another shot.”

They did, seven plays later, and they connected on a 21-yard pass play that gave the duo the team’s third touchdown with 1:22 to play in the first quarter.

Brown had a stellar outing, catching two touchdown passes from Crowton, scoring on a 4-yard run, and throwing two touchdown passes.

The final touchdown pass to Sam LeFevre was officially five yards, but Brown scrambled back nearly 20 yards before finding his teammate open in the end zone.

These guys love each other. They care about each other, and they work hard for each other. Pine View head coach Ray Hosner

Crowton didn’t know if every receiver earned a catch, but he knows he and Brown tried to make sure everyone got a shot.

“I want them to get a shot because I want everyone to have fun,” he said. “Dallin is a very solid leader. He’s always picking up the players when they’re down, always calls the breaks, and just a very good guy.” Crowton, who is new to the team this year, adds to an already potent offense led by Brown, who took over starting duties a couple of games into last season and has only gotten better.

Hosner was pleased with how well the offense performed.

“They were running zero coverage on us, putting everyone in the box, making it hard to run the ball, so they’re putting one-on-one, and we figured, let’s put one of our best athletes on one of their best athletes and see what we can get,” Hosner said.

Hunter was able to complete some inside routes early in the game, but Pine View adjusted and stalled the Wolverine offense while shredding its secondary coverage.

“These guys love each other,” Hosner said of how unselfish this year’s team is. “They care about each other, and they work hard for each other. The seniors will say, ‘Hey, coach, this guy has been working hard. Can we get him some time?’ That’s what pushes them at practice and makes those younger kids want to give an effort. And that’s the key to getting better. Everyone has to give an effort.”