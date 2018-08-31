SALT LAKE CITY — With quarterback currently a revolving carousel at East High, it's a good thing the Leopards have one of the best defenses in the state. Limited offensively, the Leopards used their run-stuffing front-seven and a ferocious pass rush to turn back the Alta Hawks 23-10 on Friday night

Tutu Spann scored on runs of two and 58-yards with Quincy Sandoval putting the game away with a 33-yard scoring run late in the fourth quarter.

“I'm out of quarterbacks, they are all hurt,” East coach Brandon Matich said. “We've lost four quarterbacks in the last six quarters and that is the most unusual circumstance I've been in my life.”

After trading possessions through the early stages Friday, the first score was a result of a terrific special teams play. Leopards punter Andre Toilolo dropped a high missile that landed at the 1-yard line. With Alta pinned deep the Leopards defensive front stood up and forced a safety for a 2-0 lead.

“Andre was out last week with a concussion but he's a D-I caliber kid and a big-time player,” Matich said.

For Alta, Friday’s first half was spent mostly on their side of the field as Alema Te’o’s squad coughed up their second fumble of the night, this time on a muffed punt. East recovered at their own 15-yard line and three plays later, Tutu Spann upped the lead to 9-0 following a 2-yard touchdown rumble.

Alta, which looked solid against the East run Friday, got a big-time punt return that gave them field position at the East 12. After two incomplete passes and a penalty, Alta had to settle for a 25-yard field goal.

After taking a 9-3 lead into the second quarter, Matich’s offense gave one away and Alta had good field position early in the second period. Hawk signal-caller, Indy Johnson, who looked great in wins over Lehi and Woods Cross didn’t have his first completion until the 10:43 mark of the second period and a sack by Talin Finau snuffed out another possession.

After East’s offense failed to establish the run in the first quarter, East quarterback Josh Glad got the chains moving. After several outside pitches and a misdirection play, the East offensive line sprung a gigantic hole and Spann took it to the house on a 58-yard gallop to give the Leopards a 16-3 lead at halftime.

“It was a physical game and we have some youth on the offensive line that got an awakening tonight,” Alema Te’o, Alta coach said. “It was good for us to see that, a physical game is a good measuring stick on what we need to work on.”

With East working with new quarterbacks and Alta unable to move the ball, Friday's second half turned into a slugfest with neither team able to put points on the board.

While Spann got most of the touches Friday, Sandoval came on late and proved to be just the workhorse the East offense needed. Sandoval broke free with 3:21 remaining, bobbed and weaved through the Alta traffic for that 33-yard score.

Alta quarterback Indy Johnson was hurt in the second half. His replacement Cinco Lucero found Dallin Pan for a late score as East improves to 2-1 while Alta falls to 2-1.

“I'm proud of the way the kids battled,” Matich said. “We were limited in what we could do but they stood up and won the game and that's the biggest thing."