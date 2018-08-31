SPRINGVILLE — Sky View coach Danilo Robinson got in the middle of his celebrating players following a hard-fought 21-13 win over Springville and enthusiastically shouted several encouraging things. Prominent among those things: "That was big boy football, right there!" That received the biggest yells from the players.

Indeed it does take playing "big-boy" football to get by one of the biggest boys in 5A, particularly on that team's home field. But, for the 4A Bobcats, they matched and surpassed whatever the Red Devils gave them throughout Friday night's win.

"It's a great win because Springville is such a great program," Robinson said. "They know how to win here, so it's a huge win. All the respect to Springville, but I'm excited where we are right now."

Where Robinson's team is? With a 3-0 record out of the gate and the promising prospect of playing Region 12 foes in a few weeks.

The Bobcats fought to a 7-6 halftime lead, extended it to 14-6 and then 21-6 at the start of the fourth quarter by virtue of second-half touchdowns scored by a 3-yard Josh Aller run and a Mason Falslev 5-yard scoring strike to Carson Franks, respectively.

But the Red Devils answered, with Payton Murphy capping off a touchdown drive with a 4-yard plunge into the end zone with 5:39 remaining to cut the lead to 21-13 with the home crowd suddenly cheering loudly.

It proved the final time the Red Devil offense would have the ball, turns out.

Led by Falslev, who is committed to play basketball for Utah, the Bobcats chewed every remaining second off the clock until reaching Springville's 5-yard line. Big plays were made on third-down situations, with Falslev running for a first down on a third-and-7 deep pass in Sky View territory, and then with Falslev placing a perfectly thrown pass into the arms of Luke Radford on another third-and-long deep ball inside Springville territory, which essentially ended the game.

"Mason was great, but it was also the offensive line doing a big job and we coach for that type of situation," Robinson said. "We're excited how everyone stepped up and came together against a great team in tough situations."

As for Falslev, who starred at wide receiver last year, he's taking well to playing quarterback, as proven by his late performance against one of 5A's best.

"I just knew we needed to run clock, but also make plays, so it's not easy, but it really worked out well," Falslev said. "It was a great way to end a game with a win against a great team and it took everyone. Everyone stepped up today and got us this big win."

As mentioned, Sky View improves to 3-0 on the year with the win and will next travel to take on Madison (Idaho.) Springville falls to 1-2 with the loss and will work to rebound against Lehi this coming Friday.