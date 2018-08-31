Dixie State pushed its winning streak to five games as the Trailblazers claimed a pair of victories during day two of the DSU-hosted Desert Garden Inn by Wyndham Classic on Friday in the Burns Arena. DSU remained perfect in tournament play with a 3-0 sweep of Western New Mexico, followed by a 3-1 non-conference triumph over fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference member Colorado-Colorado Springs in the nightcap.

In the sweep of WNMU (2-4), the Trailblazers (5-1) led wire-to-wire to take the opening set, 25-17, and rallied from an early 8-3 deficit to claim the second frame, 25-22. DSU trailed only twice in the decisive third set before closing out the match with a 25-18 victory.

DSU’s defense held the Mustangs to a .017 hitting percentage, thanks to 51 digs and 16 team blocks, including a season-high 10 total blocks for junior Lauren Gammell. Gammell also tallied six kills, as did sophomore Megan Treanor, while junior To’a Faleao-Baich led the way with a game-high seven kills. Sophomore Jordyn Nelson dished out 15 assists and six digs, and senior Sid Brandon collected 11 digs as 12 of the 13 Trailblazers who saw time in the match had at least one dig to highlight DSU’s defensive effort.

In game two vs. UCCS (2-5), the Blazers spotted the Mountain Lions a 1-0 set lead, 25-21. Dixie State quickly rebounded in the second set as the Trailblazers hit .464 in the stanza (15 kills, two errors) on their way to a convincing 25-16 win to square the match at one set apiece.

The two sides then locked up in a back-and-forth battle in set three before DSU managed to score seven of the 10 points to turn an 18-17 edge into a 25-20 set win to go up 2-1 in the match. Dixie State went on to close out the win with a 25-21 triumph in the fourth frame.

Senior Hannah Doonan paced the Blazers with 13 kills and 15 digs, while senior Malary Marshall tallied 10 kills and three block assists. DSU hit .270 in the match, including a .315 clip in the final three sets. Treanor (25) and Nelson (20) combined for 45 of DSU's 50 assists, and Brandon finished with 21 digs.

In all, five matches were played on day two of the Classic, with WNMU defeating Arkansas-Fort Smith in the first game of the day, 3-1, followed by a 3-2 win by No. 18 Tarleton State over UCCS. DSU’s two wins also book-ended a UAFS three-game sweep of Adams State in the fourth match of the day.

The Trailblazers wrap up the Classic on Saturday with the tournament's final match vs. Arkansas-Fort Smith at 7 p.m.