The Westminster Griffins (2-4) fell short to the Lubbock Christian University Chaps (3-3) in three sets to end the first day of action at the Westminster Invitational.

Lubbock Christian came out strong in the first set with a 25-19 victory to set the tone for the rest of the match. Despite Westminster's late push in set two, 25-20, and set three, 25-22, it wasn’t enough to fight out the Chaps at home.

Audrey Green had another stellar performance as she had 17 kills and added two aces in the loss in game two of the day. Green wasn’t the only one making key plays throughout the game as freshmen Lydia Miller added seven kills of her own.

The Griffins ended day one with a record of 1-1 and look to make some noise Saturday afternoon and night. Westminster returns to the floor at 12 p.m. for its first game of the day as it takes on Truman State and then ends the night and the two-day invitational at 7 p.m., against the MSU-Mankato Mavericks.