PROVO — A BYU student who became stranded while rappelling Bridal Veil Falls didn't have much time left when a fellow student saved him from the cold waters, according to rescue crews.

Kendall Barlow, 22, of Orem, got stuck in the main section of the waterfall Friday after a large knot in his rope prevented him from descending any farther.

"All I could think was, 'get out from the water, get away because it's so cold,'" Barlow said of the hour he spent dangling in the falling water. "Any longer and I would have been unconscious."

Chandler Doerr Zander Smith works to free Kendall Barlow, who got stuck rappelling at Bridal Veil Falls on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon confirmed Barlow's situation was dire.

"He was very hypothermic," Cannon said.

Barlow tried to escape the water for about an hour by kicking against the rocks, Cannon said. It was at that time that fellow BYU student Zander Smith arrived and learned that Barlow was trapped about halfway down the 200-foot descent.

Smith, 24, of Hamilton, Montana, jumped into action and lowered himself next to Barlow to assess the situation.

"He was to the point where he wasn't even shaking anymore, but like his lips were blue," Smith said. "He was obviously really cold and obviously nervous being up there."

Smith said he worked quickly to attach himself to Barlow and attempt to untangle the knot.

Utah County Sheriff's Office A member of the Utah County Sherif's Office displays the knot that left Kendall Barlow stuck in cold waters as he tried to rappel down Bridal Veil Falls on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

"The knot itself was about as big as a basketball, so it was pretty bad," he said.

But before he could make any progress on the tangled rope, Barlow started going downhill quickly, Smith said. His alertness faded and he stopped answering questions.

"He just wasn't really responding," Smith explained. "When I'd ask him something he'd be mumbling or muttering."

That's when Smith used a knife to cut Barlow free and lower them both down to the ground.

"He saved his life," Cannon said about Smith's efforts. "There's no doubt in my mind that he save his life."

Ladd Egan, Deseret News Zander Smith, left, and Kendall Barlow talk and look up at Bridal Veil Falls on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Smith rescued Barlow when his knot tangled and he got stuck rappelling down the falls.

Cannon said Barlow wasn't injured except for a few scrapes and bruises, and was treated by first responders from the North Fork Fire Department.

"The good thing is that hypothermia is usually very easy to recover from," Cannon said.

The two students, who met for the first time dangling dangerously in a waterfall, said the experience has bonded them for life.

"I feel for him," Smith said. "It's a difficult situation. It's a difficult climb and it can happen to anyone."

Both men said they prayed for a safe outcome during the ordeal and believe that Smith, who has some training in search and rescue, was meant to arrive when he did.

"Definitely in the right place at the right time," Barlow said. "I could say, 'thank you,' but it's not enough. I don't think it will ever be forgotten."

Contributing: Liesl Neilsen