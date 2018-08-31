EAST LANSING — Utah State gave No. 11 Michigan State all it could handle but couldn't quite pull of the upset as it fell 38-31 at Spartan Stadium.

Utah State had to depend largely on the arm of Jordan Love against a tough Spartans rush defense as the Aggies were held to just 25 yards on the ground. But the sophomore wasn't intimated as he led the Aggies on a 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game with 67 of those yards coming through the air. Love finished the day 29-of-44 for 319 yards and two interceptions.

Michigan State started to pull away in the third quarter before safety Gaje Ferguson took an interception 40 yards to the house to put the Utah State within three points of the Spartans. TCU transfer Tipa Galeai also had a great night with two sacks in his debut for the Aggies whileJontrell Rocquemore added a sack of his own. The Aggie defense stood tall as it kept Michigan State out of the endzone twice when the Spartans were within the 3-yard line on first down.

The Aggies took a 31-30 lead with 5:05 to go in the game off a Darwin Thompson run, but they couldn't stop the Spartans from driving down the field as Connor Heyward had a 13-yard TD rush followed by a 2-point conversion. Love led the Aggies into Michigan State territory before a pass got deflected and intercepted to seal the deal for the Spartans.