One night after recording a pick-six, former BYU safety Kai Nacua was one of several NFL players with local ties who were waived Friday, according to reports or team announcements.

Nacua started at strong safety for the Baltimore Ravens in a 30-20 win over the Washington Redskins on Thursday and had six tackles, including four solo tackles, in the win to go with a pass deflection.

In the third quarter, Nacua wrestled away a Kevin Hogan pass from the receiver and returned the pick 23 yards for a touchdown.

Nacua wasn’t the only other BYU product released by the Ravens on Friday, as they also waived defensive back Robertson Daniel, who also had an interception against the Redskins.

Nacua was claimed off waivers by Baltimore on May 1 after being released the Cleveland. Daniel had re-signed with the Ravens in the past week.

Heading into cutdown weekend, when NFL teams have to trim their active roster from 90 to 53 players, there were 83 local ties on NFL rosters.

Here’s a look at local ties who have been reportedly released or waived through 5:30 MDT on Friday, with reports from media sources indicated in parentheses. All other moves have been officially announced by the teams or the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons

Salesi Uhatafe, OL, Utah (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Baltimore Ravens

Robertson Daniel, DB, BYU

Kai Nacua, S, BYU

Denver Broncos

J.J. Dielman, OL, Utah, with an injury designation (Mike Kleis, 9News)

Jordan Leslie, WR, BYU (Leslie announced on social media)

Jeremiah Poutasi, OL, Utah (Mike Klis, 9News)

Houston Texans

Josh Thornton, CB, Southern Utah, with an injury settlement

Los Angeles Rams

McKay Murphy, DT, Weber State and Lone Peak High

JoJo Natson, WR/Ret., Utah State

Kendal Thompson, WR, Utah, with an injury designation

Minnesota Vikings

Mike Needham, LB, Southern Utah and Desert Hills High

Oakland Raiders

Raysean Pringle, CB, Southern Utah (Michael Gehlken, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Francisco 49ers

Joe Williams, RB, Utah (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)