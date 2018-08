MAGNA — Two pets were killed and a home suffered extensive damage during a fire Friday, officials said.

The fire started Friday afternoon at a home at 7537 W. Miriam Way, said Ken Hansen, Unified police public information officer.

Firefighters said the homeowner first heard a crackle before the fire spread to the house.

The homeowner was able to escape the flames safely, officials said.

Information about the pets or the fire's cause was not immediately available.