SALT LAKE CITY — As a result of late summer rains and slightly cooler temperatures, fire restriction orders will be lifted Wednesday in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties.

The restrictions will be lifted on state lands; unincorporated private lands; areas administered by the Bureau of Land Management; National Park Service lands, including Canyonlands and Arches national parks, and Natural Bridges and Hovenweep national monuments; and U.S. Forest Service land in Grand and San Juan counties in Utah, and Mesa and Montrose counties in Colorado.

Although the restrictions will be lifted, officials warned vegetation may once again dry out as fall approaches, so it is still important to take precautions and practice fire safety.

For more information about fire restrictions, wildfires, fire prevention,and fuel treatment projects log onto the Utah Fire Info website at utahfireinfobox.com.