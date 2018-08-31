PRICE — The Bureau of Land Management's Green River District office and Arizona State University are conducting an archaeological excavation at a historic site in Nine Mile Canyon with students from Utah.

Excavation at the site will be conducted over five weekends starting Labor Day weekend, and the public is invited to visit the site while the work is being done.

Students will camp near the site and excavate a Fremont pit structure, tour nearby rock art sites, make clay pots,and listen to speakers from archaeology and historical organizations. The excavation will be a "hands-on" experience, working side by side with archaeologists, educators and volunteers. Experts will be on hand to tour the site and answer questions.

For more information about the project, log on to ninemilevolunteer.weebly.com. For directions to visit the site, call 435-636-3600.