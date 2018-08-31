The Westminster Griffins found a way to fight off defeat as they captured their home opening victory in the Westminster Invitational in five sets despite losing two sets.

The Griffins had a great start to begin the match, but things quickly turned in set one as Fort Lewis found a way to mount a comeback to take the early set advantage. As the Griffins fell early in set one they found momentum that carried them to a smooth victory in set two to even up the score. In sets three and four, the Griffins and Skyhawks once again won each set and had to settle the game in the fifth set. Westminster took control early and didn’t look back as it captured set up and the victory in the first match of the day.

Audrey Green led the way for Westminster with 25 kills followed by Lydia Miller with 10 of her own.

Sydnee Simmons defense played a big role as she blocked five shots of the Skyhawks at the net.

Next up, the Westminster Griffins look to continue success at home as they face off with Lubbock Christian at 7 p.m.