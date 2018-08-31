LIBERTY, Weber County — The grass fire that ignited north of Liberty, Weber County, on Thursday has grown to 780 acres and a new fire has ignited in the county, according to fire officials.

"The conditions are just right for fire right now with the dryness, the heat and the winds we've been having," said Holin Wilbanks, public information officer for Weber County.

Though no structures are currently threatened by the blaze, dubbed the Avon Fire, Wilbanks said between eight and 12 residents of Powder Mountain will remain voluntarily evacuated Friday night while crews work to contain the fire.

The fire was zero percent contained as of Friday afternoon. Officials do not yet know its cause, Wilbanks said.

Traffic on state Route 158 to Powder Mountain remains halted. Pineview Reservoir is also closed to the public while fire crews draw water from it.

Fire officials have requested extra crews to assist with battling the blaze and 140 firefighters are expected on scene Saturday, Wilbanks said.

Thursday afternoon, Weber Fire District said a new fire ignited north of the Utaba Reservoir. "Resources from the Avon Fire have been pulled off to fight this new fire," officials said.

The blaze is burning an acre in heavy fuels, according to the fire district.

Community members will be able to hear updates and talk to fire officials at a meeting Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Eden Park, 2100 North and 5600 East in Eden, Weber County.