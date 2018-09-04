Seeing the tragic accident of the Greyhound bus and semi-truck that collided head-on in New Mexico, killing numerous people, caused by a tire blow-out on the truck, is another reason to ban the use of "retread tires" on semi-trucks.

They're not only dangerous but make a tremendous mess on our highways. You can't drive one mile anywhere in Utah without seeing pieces of destroyed retreads that are strewn along the roadways.

It detracts from the beauty of our state significantly. It's a mess.

We don't know yet if this was the case in this accident, but it's a good time to make people aware and consider it. Other countries do not allow the use of retread tires. We should do the same in Utah and the entire USA.

Jim Green

Heber