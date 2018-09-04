Republican voters in Utah are faced with an impossible situation. Their party is not the GOP they knew even three years ago. It has become the Party of Trump. His takeover is complete. But what does this mean?

It means if you vote for Bishop, Stewart, Love, Curtis or even Romney, you are voting for people who will refuse to investigate an immensely corrupt administration, who will not hold Trump accountable for his misdeeds.

It also means you will be voting for tax cuts for the wealthy coupled with cuts to Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid and other programs to help the needy.

You will be voting for increased pollution, fewer regulations to protect workers and consumers, sabotage of the health care system, the denial of overwhelming scientific consensus regarding human-caused global warming, lax gun laws, compromised public lands, unnecessary trade wars, hostility toward immigrants (legal and illegal), a welcome sign for white supremacists, a petty vindictiveness and a level of dishonesty never seen before in an American president.

Is this really the party you want to belong to? Is this the party you want in power?

Roger Terry

Orem