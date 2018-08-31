SALT LAKE CITY — Utah faced a 10-point deficit early in Thursday’s season opener against Weber State. A muffed punt return and an interception led to scores for the Wildcats less than 10 minutes into the contest.

The Utes, though, didn’t panic.

“I feel like we still felt pretty confident. We feel like we knew that it’s a long game,” said Utah linebacker Chase Hansen. “A lot of times it takes those first couple of series to get things going. But, all in all, I think it just came down to executing. We finally kind of buckled in, settled down and did our job.”

As a result, the Utes prevailed 41-10 — putting together a dominant effort, particularly on defense. Weber State wound up with just 61 yards of total offense and three first downs. The Wildcats passed for only 13 yards and were 1 of 15 on third-down conversions.

“If you look at the stats, the bottom line is that we got our butts kicked. That’s a darn good football team,” said Weber State coach Jay Hill. “We didn’t do much to move the ball against them tonight.”

Utah’s defense wound up making 11 tackles for loss, including three sacks. The Utes broke up seven passes.

Although disappointed with a lack of takeaways, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said he was pleased with the defense for smothering and controlling the game.

“They were lights out start to finish,” he added.

The offense had bright spots as well and reeled off 41 unanswered points to close things out. Quarterback Tyler Huntley threw four touchdown passes while running back Zack Moss ran for 150 yards and wide receiver Britain Covey contributed 119 all-purpose yards.

Moss scored two touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving. An 86-yard burst up the middle for a TD highlighted the effort. Other Utes reaching the end zone included receiver Siaosi Mariner, plus tight ends Brant Kuithe and Cole Fotheringham. Kicker Matt Gay made two field goals and five PATs.

“Our mindset was we weren’t going to lose,” Huntley said. “We just knew we had to make some plays.”

When Weber State went up 10-0, Utah didn’t panic.

“I wasn’t nervous. I know what we’re capable of so I just tried to be a spark, you know, not just with my play but on the sidelines getting the team up,” said Covey, who played his first game since returning from a two-year LDS Church mission.

We’ve been working so much this offseason and if we can continue that every week we’re going be dangerous for sure. Utah RB Zack Moss

Covey noted that they knew there would be some adversity in the opener. Whittingham predicted it.

“We didn’t buckle under the pressure,” Covey said.

Moss admitted that the Utes had a lot of jitters early on. However, after that, the Utes put together something to build on. They netted 587 yards of total offense and 25 first downs.

“That’s what we know we can do each and every week,” Moss said. “We just want to a start a lot faster than we did.”

As for his career-long touchdown run, Moss credited the offensive line.

“We’ve been working so much this offseason and if we can continue that every week we’re going be dangerous for sure,” he said.

The Utes (1-0) travel to Northern Illinois next week. Hansen said they’ll need to force turnovers, make more big plays and be more assignment sound. He stressed the importance of not being frazzled by first road game excitement and emphasized the need to be a little bit more settled in.”

The latter was certainly pivotal against Weber State.

“(We) were a lot more productive from the second quarter on,” Whittingham said.