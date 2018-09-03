A lighthearted look at news of the day:

Welcome to the calendar’s most misnamed holiday, judging by how few of you really plan to do any labor today.

Other holidays invite us to remember the dead, give thanks, exchange gifts or mark the birth of the nation. This one invites us to goof off. That makes it just like every other day, except we can’t use the company’s Wi-Fi to do so.

Speaking of labor, researchers in England say so many people are checking work emails and otherwise doing business online while riding mass transit that employers need to adjust their timecards. Do we really want to go down this road? If so, don’t be surprised if your boss wants to deduct the time you spend shopping and entertaining yourselves while in the office. And then the economy collapses.

With Labor Day here, it means many children have gone back to school. That can mean only one thing: more YouTube videos of teachers acting badly.

Already, an eighth-grade teacher in Tennessee has been suspended for a “verbal altercation” with a student that got recorded. YouTube is full of such things, often involving students who act out to get a reaction. Remember when students would leave apples for teachers, not use their Apple phones to get them fired?

Labor Day also signals the start of America’s favorite pastime — watching to see who stands for the national anthem.

This year, the NFL will call a penalty any time a player lowers his head to make a tackle, which, if you watch a replay of any game from last year, means any time a player falls other than from tripping over his own shoelaces.

The website MagnifyMoney lists Provo as a great place to be young and broke. Remember this next time your BYU students call home asking for money. Tell them you wouldn’t want to deprive them of half their benefits.

NASA now has a committee looking into expanding the commercial aspects of spacecraft. One possibility is to cover them with advertisements. This could be problematic if applied to deep-space probes. We used to imagine that, when aliens invade, they would demand, “Take us to your leader.” Now they’ll probably say, “Take us to your BOGO sale on some sweet rims for our ride!”