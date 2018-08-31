TUCSON, Ariz. — Sports Illustrated probably had no idea when it published its 2018 College Football edition this summer that it would be a travel brochure for BYU’s football team.

On the cover is Arizona’s Khalil Tate in a giant throw-pose photo with the headline “Big and Bad,” “He runs like an RB, he hits like an LB.” And the sub-headline runner states: “He’s the nation’s best QB. (Hand him the Heisman)."

Then there are BYU’s future opponents.

Inside the pages of the popular magazine are full breakout pages on No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 4 Washington. Then there are two giant features on Wisconsin’s offensive line complete with the Badgers’ five celebratory blockers sitting at Red Robin with a pile of burgers and fries on the table, “Unmovable Feast,” is how the magazine described the beasts. Not to be outdone, there is another breakout feature on “Thunder Down Under,” about Austrailian kickers and Utah’s All-American punter Mitch Wishnowsky.

Welcome to BYU’s season of challenge and opportunity. It begins here in the desert on Saturday when the Cougars face Tate, a physical mixture of Michael Vick, Taysom Hill and Lamar Jackson. Now, former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin wants to give Tate a little touch of Johnny Manziel whom Sumlin turned into Johnny Football and winner of the Heisman.

Man, talk about a headliner of an opener. Be it Saturday night or the month of September. It’s all right there if BYU is able to handle it and maybe pull off a few surprises.

“He’s a dynamic player,” BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said of Tate this week “There’s a lot of good defense on film, a lot of good defenses that he’s played against and he’s shredded them all. It’s just a matter of keeping him contained and not let him get out for 300 yards.”

Tuiaki wants his linemen to neutralize Tate’s blockers and get his linebackers and safeties to cover their lanes and gaps and then try to get a hand on him, slow him down or force him to throw. But what if Sumlin has him doing Johnny Football stuff. “He’s got a strong arm,” said Tuiaki. “But we’d rather take our chances on making him pass than run.”

On the other hand, do the Cougars have enough firepower to make Arizona worry about what they are going to unveil?

Maybe.

This will be the debut of Jeff Grimes as BYU’s new offensive coordinator who has designed an offense with bits and pieces of LSU, and things contributed by three other former offensive coordinators Aaron Roderick (BYU and Utah), Fesi Sitake (Weber State), and SUU (Steve Clark).

What will it look like?

Tuiaki has seen it every day in spring and fall practices. This week on BYUtv’s Coordinator’s Corner he made a comparison to "Thor: Ragnarok" that features an in-the-arena fight between Ragnarok and the Incredible Hulk.

“There is this scene where The Hulk grabs Ragnarok and starts slamming him side to side, which just so happened to Loki in the first one. So Loki stands up and says, ‘See, that’s how it feels.’”

Said, Tuiaki:

“I feel that way about this offense. I can’t wait to be on the sidelines and see what they do to people with not only how physical they are but what they do with the problems with their (defensive) scheme.”

So, there you have it: A season opener here in Tucson where both teams could use a real step forward for many reasons. I think BYU will control the trenches in this game and will surprise people, but will it be enough to overcome the productivity of the game's most exciting college player?

It should be fun.

Now, this week's picks:

Virginia 34, Richmond 17: Bronco and his Cavaliers get revenge.

UCLA 34, Cincinnati 14: Bruins' hunger for win overwhelms Bearcats.

Notre Dame 24, Michigan 21: Irish make Midwest statement.

Oregon 42, Bowling Green 14: Ducks speed proves too much early.

Fresno State 28, Idaho 9: Bulldogs' size makes the difference.

Navy 34, Hawaii 28: Hawaii defense not disciplined enough.

Ohio State 38, Oregon State 3: Gary Andersen escaped in time.

Air Force 42, Stony Brook 0: Didn’t know the Brook played football.

Washington 28, Auburn 24: Pac-10 QB play overcomes SEC speed.

Washington State 38, Wyoming 21: Mike Leach tunes up his wings.

USC 42, UNLV 17: Trojans earn their bonus change.

California 28, North Carolina 27: Bears repeat ACC success.

Boise State 31, Troy 21: Broncos know how to begin a season.

Arizona 38, BYU 31: Best Wildcats team in a decade or more?