TUCSON, Ariz. — The last time BYU played a football game, back in November at Hawaii, the Cougars capped a miserable 4-9 season with a modest victory.

Much has happened since, including coaching staff changes, position changes and a culture change within the BYU football program.

As the Cougars get set to kick off the 2018 season Saturday (8:45 p.m., MDT, ESPN) at Arizona Stadium against Arizona, will all those changes translate to being more competitive? To earning more wins?

That remains to be seen.

“There’s a different fire in everybody’s eyes. There’s a drive. They don’t want anything like last year again,” offensive lineman Tristen Hoge said of his teammates. “There are guys here who don’t know anything but winning and last year was a shock. The feeling of winning — there’s no comparison. They want that back again.”

Certainly, the Cougars are eager to play football again.

“It’s finally here. It’s been a long time coming. Back in January, we were doing up-downs in the snow until now. It’s been a long journey but it’s been great,” said wide receiver Micah Simon. “You can never be satisfied with a good season, let alone a bad season.

"It’s something that we’ve kept in the back of our minds that we obviously needed to improve from last season. It started in the offseason together and it’s been carrying on until now with the new coaches and we’ve been getting a lot better.”

Coach Kalani Sitake has been waiting a long time for this game, too.

“We’re ready to go. These guys are ready to compete and they’ve worked hard in the off-season and made a statement,” he said. “I think these guys have worked harder than anybody else and so we’ll find out on game day. Everyone knows that this is the week that we’ve been waiting for. I’m excited. I’m ready to see our guys go.”

Said senior quarterback Tanner Mangum, “We’ve put in a lot of work. From January to now, it feels like a long time. Almost like a lifetime ago. I feel like it’s a new team, it’s a new year. Everyone is stepping up and making plays.

"When I think back to how far we’ve come, it’s exciting. Seven months ago, we had no clue what we were doing on offense. We didn’t know who our coaches were going to be. Now here we are, game-ready.”

Much of the attention during the offseason focused on the quarterback battle that was narrowed down to Mangum and freshman Zach Wilson. In the end, Mangum earned the starting job.

I’m excited to get going. It’s that time. It’s game week and everyone’s pumped now. BYU QB Tanner Mangum

“He just proved himself to be more consistent. More consistent in terms of his decision-making,” first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said of Mangum. “It really was close up right until that last week when he sort of separated himself. That last week, he was more consistent in handling situations, getting the checks right, making decisions and his completion percentage was slightly better. They both did a great job. We feel comfortable with both of them playing.”

Mangum isn’t taking anything for granted after last season. He and the rest of the seniors are looking to end their careers in a positive way.

“We’ve got a good group of seniors, a good group of leaders who have been pushing our team to get better, to work harder and approach this season with an attitude of toughness and resilience,” Mangum said. “I’m excited to get going. It’s that time. It’s game week and everyone’s pumped now.”

On the defensive side of the ball, BYU has moved several players to new positions, like Zayne Anderson and Sione Takitaki to linebacker and Dayan Ghanwoloku and Troy Warner to safety.

“I feel confident. These guys have come a long ways,” said linebacker Butch Pau’u. “There were a lot of questions about them moving to those positions. Zayne brings a different dynamic to the field than Fred last year. He can run with any receiver on the field.

"Sione can cover any running back. We’ll do well. Everyone is going to see this team is very athletic. We moved Dayan from corner to safety and Troy as well. We have a lot of athletes on this team. We’ll prove that we can play any position on the field.”

• • •

Cougars on the air

BYU (0-0)

at Arizona (0-0)

Saturday, 8:45 p.m. MDT Arizona Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM