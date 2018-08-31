PROVO — After watching quarterbacks Tanner Mangum and Zach Wilson battle throughout fall camp, BYU’s coaching staff chose to give the starting job to Mangum, a senior.

But as the Cougars kick off their season Saturday at Arizona, Wilson, a true freshman, has earned his team’s respect and confidence.

“An 18-year-old kid who comes in, bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, straight out of high school. He doesn’t act like it. He has that swagger,” said wide receiver Micah Simon. “He carries himself that way that he’s going to play his best and show his teammates that he can make the throws and make the reads and take control of the huddle.

"It’s hard. We’ve got guys in the huddle who are 23, 24 and 25 (years old). He’s looking them in the eye, telling them, 'Hey, let’s get the first down.' That’s what can win a team over. That’s why you ask anyone in the locker room, we were ready for him or Tanner to be the quarterback. We know we can win games with both of them.”

There are those who wonder if Mangum will have a short leash should he struggle.

“I don’t want guys looking over their shoulders all of the time. I don’t think you can play loose if you’re under those circumstances,” said coach Kalani Sitake. “We trust our guys to compete and we hope they perform when the time comes. We can make adjustments if we need to. But I don’t want our guys feeling nervous that if they make a mistake, they’re out.”

Mangum said the competition he’s had with Wilson during fall camp makes the Cougars a better team.

“You have to look at it from a team aspect. We’re teammates. The more good, talented players you have, the better,” he said. “It’s great having a guy like that right there. It helps your team.

"He’s been a tremendous competitor and teammate. You want that. We both handled it very maturely and we understand that it’s all about the team. Whatever we can do to help this team win games, that’s all we care about.”

Steve Griffin, Deseret News BYU quarterbacks Tanner Mangum, left, Jaren Hall and Joe Critchlow, right, talk with quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick after football practice in Provo on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.

QUARTERBACK DEPTH: Besides Mangum and Wilson, BYU has depth and talent, though not much experience, at QB.

“Talking about the quarterback position as a whole, I’m really excited. Jaren Hall, I didn’t think he could do so well so late off his mission,” Sitake said. “Joe (Critchlow) continues to improve. There are guys like Stacy Conner and Baylor Romney that are really athletic that are freshmen. They give us a good look on the scout team. I’m really pleased with that position group.”

ARIZONA’S OFFENSE AND DEFENSE: Last season, Arizona’s offense ranked No. 3 nationally in rushing, averaging 309.3 yards per game; No. 12 in total offense, averaging 489.2 yards per game; No. 5 in scoring offense, averaging 41.3 points per game; and No. 14 in pass efficiency.

On the defensive side, the Wildcats ranked No. 118 nationally in total defense, giving up 471.2 yards per game; No. 123 in pass defense, yielding 286.1 yards; and No. 108 in scoring defense, allowing 34.4 points per game.