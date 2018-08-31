SALT LAKE CITY — A new report from Medicare Health Plans unveiled every state’s most-Googled health problem for the last year.

The report used Google Trends data to see which health problems people searched for throughout the year nationwide. They looked for the most popular conditions and then used Google Trends again to see how popular they were in each state.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder was the most popular medical condition, clocking in with nine states. About 9.4 percent of children were diagnosed with the condition in 2016, according to the Centers for Disease of Control and Prevention.

Syphilis and HIV/AIDS placed second and third on the list, respectively.

Nevada’s most-Googled condition was skin cancer. Idaho’s was E. coli, which makes sense since the condition was a major issue there last year.

Utah’s top-searched medical ailment was Hashimoto’s disease, a condition when the immune system attacks the butterfly-shaped gland in your neck or thyroid, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can cause heart problems, mental health issues and birth defects.

Arizona and Hawaii were the only other states that searched for that health problem the most.

Hashimoto’s disease is the most common cause of hypothyroidism in the country.

It remains a mystery why the three states searched for that topic the most. It’s also unclear what causes the condition, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Doctors don't know what causes your immune system to attack your thyroid gland. Some scientists think a virus or bacterium might trigger the response, while others believe a genetic flaw may be involved,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Signs and symptoms include pale and dry skin, hair loss, muscle aches, depression, fatigue and several other symptoms.

Women and middle-age people are more likely to suffer from the condition. People are also more likely to suffer from the disease if their family has had a history of thyroid or autoimmune diseases.